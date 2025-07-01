Cork's Eddie Dunbar confirmed to make his Tour de France debut

CORK’S EDDIE DUNBAR will make his Tour de France debut when the 2025 race gets underway in Lille on Saturday.

Dunbar has been confirmed as part of an eight-strong Jayco AlUla team, headed up by Australian Ben O’Connor as he targets the race’s famous yellow jersey, and sprinter Dylan Groenewegen who will be chasing stage victories.

“We believe we have put together our strongest line-up, well suited to this year’s edition,” general manager Brent Copeland said.

“It is never an easy task to put together a team line-up with dual ambitions, however, we are confident we have a great balance of riders.”

Advertisement

Dunbar’s Grand Tour CV to date includes a seventh-place general classification finish at the Giro d’Italia in 2023, as well as two individual stage wins at the Vuelta a Espana in 2024.