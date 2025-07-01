Advertisement
More Stories
Eddie Dunbar finished seventh on GC at the 2023 Giro (pictured). SWpix/Alamy
FreeCycling

Cork's Eddie Dunbar confirmed to make his Tour de France debut

Dunbar will ride alongside Ben O’Connor at this year’s Tour de France.
10.11am, 1 Jul 2025

CORK’S EDDIE DUNBAR will make his Tour de France debut when the 2025 race gets underway in Lille on Saturday.

Dunbar has been confirmed as part of an eight-strong Jayco AlUla team, headed up by Australian Ben O’Connor as he targets the race’s famous yellow jersey, and sprinter Dylan Groenewegen who will be chasing stage victories.

“We believe we have put together our strongest line-up, well suited to this year’s edition,” general manager Brent Copeland said.

“It is never an easy task to put together a team line-up with dual ambitions, however, we are confident we have a great balance of riders.”

Dunbar’s Grand Tour CV to date includes a seventh-place general classification finish at the Giro d’Italia in 2023, as well as two individual stage wins at the Vuelta a Espana in 2024.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie