Tottenham's Bentancur says he is 'all good' after concerning injury in Liverpool clash

TOTTENHAM’S RODRIGO BENTANCUR has confirmed that he is well, having been taken to hospital following his concerning injury in Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

The Uruguay midfielder posted a picture of himself in hospital on his Instagram story, accompanied by a message.

“All good, guys! Thank you for the messages,” he wrote.

“Congratulations for the victory boys!!!”

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur says he's "all good" after being carried off on a stretcher against Liverpool 👍#THFC #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/tmTg0Z4zHp — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 9, 2025

Tottenham previously said Bentancur was “conscious” as he was stretchered off mid-game and taken to hospital for further checks.

Bentancur stooped to head a corner after seven minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and stayed on the ground after falling unchallenged.

His team-mates showed immediate concern and play was stopped as Bentancur received medical attention for nine minutes before he was replaced by Brennan Johnson.

The 27-year-old was given oxygen through a mask during the treatment as a hush fell on the capacity crowd.

Tottenham moved to ease fears over Bentancur, who only recently returned from a seven-game ban for using a racial slur about team-mate Son Heung-min.

“We can confirm Rodrigo is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks,” the club said in a statement on X during the half-time interval.

Tottenham won the game 1-0, with Lucas Bergvall the match-winner in the 86th minute.

“Very proud,” manager Ange Postecoglou said afterwards. “Again, we had to deal with some adversity tonight. We started the game really well I thought. Then obviously we lose Rodrigo, and in the way it happened, it was quite distressing.

“Again, we had to compose ourselves and deal with that and re-organise. Super proud of the players. I have been all along.

“It hasn’t been through the want of trying that our results haven’t been as good, it’s certainly not been on them, it’s just that we haven’t been able to get the consistency to get the results that we need. Just proud that they feel good tonight, that they get the rewards of their hard work.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Arne Slot bemoaned the decision by referee Stuart Attwell not to send off Bergvall moments before he struck the winner.

The already-booked Bergvall avoided a second yellow card for a late tackle on Kostas Tsimikas as the Reds counter-attacked in the 84th minute.

Slot and his Liverpool players cut frustrated figures, but their fury increased within 120 seconds when Bergvall rifled home from Dominic Solanke’s lay-off to earn injury-hit Spurs a precious 1-0 victory ahead of next month’s second leg at Anfield.

Arne Slot after the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“When he didn’t give the second yellow, I didn’t think anyone would think it would have such a big impact 30 seconds later,” Slot said.

“I think the referee was probably also like, is this happening? For him, it was also far from ideal. I am 99.9% sure that’s what he thinks because I can’t look in his head and he didn’t say how he felt.

“It was a good goal. Let that be clear, ball in behind, cut back cross and Bergvall stayed calm to score and finished it off. I don’t think you are interested in that but the moment before.”

Slot proceeded to highlight how opposite number Ange Postecoglou had shown his displeasure after Tottenham’s 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle on Saturday when the visitors benefited from Joelinton being able to handle the ball in the build-up to Anthony Gordon’s goal.

The Dutch coach continued: “I was saying I thought I saw Ange sat here and unhappy with decisions made (on Saturday). People say decisions even themselves out but I am not a believer of that. I believe you can be unlucky or lucky in decisions in a season.

“Yes, a decision went against them (on Saturday) and went in favour of them today, which, of course, is very unlucky for us.”

This was only the second defeat Slot has experienced since he replaced Jurgen Klopp this summer, but he acknowledged Liverpool had a big job to overturn a one-goal deficit in the second leg on 6 February to remain on course to successfully defend the trophy they won last February.

Slot added: “The good thing is there is a second leg but it’s a far from an ideal position for us. They are a good team and will probably have some players back for the second leg.”

