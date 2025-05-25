Best moment? Worst signing? Our writers review the 2024-25 Premier League season

Paul Fennessy

What will be your defining memory from this season?

How poor many of the richest teams have been — particularly Man United, Tottenham and Man City by their standards — and how impressive some of the perceived weakers sides like Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have been at times.

Who was your Player of the Season?

Usually, there are a couple of decent shouts for this accolade. This year, Mo Salah just blows everyone else out of the water with 28 goals and 18 assists.

Name the best and worst signing of the season.

Nikola Milenković springs to mind for the best. The centre-back has started all but one of Nottingham Forest Premier League games and is a big reason why the club have punched well above their weight. The 27-year-old Serbia international was also a relative bargain, with the reported fee from Fiorentina €14 million.

As for worst, Man United have more than one contender but the one that jumps out is Raheem Sterling to Arsenal. Sadly, it just hasn’t worked out at all for the winger, who at 30, already looks well past his best.

Best individual performance you witnessed this season?

By his high standards, Cole Palmer was a little inconsistent at times this season, but still managed an impressive 15 goals and eight assists. Watching him become the first Premier League player to score four first-half goals against Brighton was pretty special. At his best, he is unquestionably one of the most exciting players in the league to watch.

Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert is also worth mentioning for his separate hat tricks against Wolves and Newcastle, even if the former consisted entirely of penalties.

Which Irish player has impressed you most?

Nathan Collins is the only Irish player playing regularly for a top-10 Premier League club, so he wins almost by default.

Honourable mentions for Dara O’Shea and Matt Doherty, who have both done quite well despite their teams’ struggles.

Which team did you most enjoy watching (aside from the club you support)?

Bournemouth continue to exceed expectations under Andoni Iraola and have enjoyed their best-ever Premier League campaign for the second consecutive year. Highlights included ending Man City’s 32-game domestic unbeaten run in November. The 42-year-old Spaniard’s contract expires in 2026, and the Cherries might struggle to keep hold of the highly rated coach beyond then.

Name your favourite moment from this season.

Everyone bar Man City fans were getting sick of seeing the Etihad outfit dominate the league, so for most, it was refreshing to finally see them struggle this year.

Advertisement

There were many low points for Pep Guardiola’s men. They had no shortage of bad spells in previous seasons, but the 4-0 loss to Tottenham in November was arguably the moment where it began to feel like the end of an era rather than a blip. Veteran defender Kyle Walker, a City great, being burnt for pace by Timo Werner, felt symbolic of a wider malaise at the club.

Describe the season in one sentence.

Rodri-less Man City implode as Liverpool win at a canter.

David Sneyd

Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

What will be your defining memory from this season?

Liverpool fans booing and jeering Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold. A reminder that they’re just as petty and predictable as everyone else, despite the vaunted mythologising. And they were right to do so, by the way.

Who was your Player of the Season?

Mo Salah. Still lethal and will likely add another title to his collection with a new deal.

Name the best and worst signing of the season.

Best: David Moyes to Everton. Inspired a swift turnaround in fortunes when it looked like they were going to be dragged into another relegation battle.

Worst: From an Irish perspective, it’s clear that Evan Ferguson’s move to West Ham worked out dreadfully. Let’s hope the tough times he’s experiencing now stand to him over the long run of a successful career.

Best individual performance you witnessed this season?

Morgan Gibbs-White has been exceptional for Nottingham Forest. There is no single game that sticks out purely because he was a driving force throughout the season.

Which Irish player has impressed you most?

Nathan Collins. Delivering the kind of consistency and quality that will hopefully translate to the international team.

Which team did you most enjoy watching (aside from the club you support)?

Nottingham Forest, probably, just because you wanted to see if they could sustain such a fine season. Chelsea were decent in the first few months, then faded. Newcastle grew in confidence as the year went on, while Liverpool’s relentlessness was to be admired.

Name your favourite moment from this season.

Crystal Palace winning the FA Cup.

Describe the season in one sentence.

Manchester United finished one place above the relegation zone.

Gavin Cooney

Morgan Gibbs-White uses his pace to get past Pervis Estupinan of Brighton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

What will be your defining memory from this season?

Arne Slot completing the circle by singing Jurgen Klopp’s name less than a year after Klopp serenaded Anfield with Slot’s name. Nobody saw that succession going as well as it did.

Who was your Player of the Season?

It’s never been easier to answer this question – Mohamed Salah.

Name the best and worst signing of the season.

Best signing: Dean Huijsen. Bought for €15 million, helps Bournemouth contend for Europe, sold to Real Madrid for €60 million.

Worst signing: Joao Felix returned to Chelsea a second time to endure a spell even more forgettable than the first stint you already couldn’t remember. (Dis)honourable mentions here too for Joshua Zirkzee, Federico Chiesa and, alas, Ilkay Gundogan, who has been a glorious player but was not who Manchester City needed in a turbulent season.

Best individual performance you witnessed this season?

I’ll go for Salah in Liverpool’s 5-0 win away to West Ham in December. They didn’t have too many statement, blowout wins over the season, but this was one of them, and Salah proved why he was the champions’ chief scorer and creator by scoring once and assisting twice.

Which Irish player has impressed you most?

It has to be Nathan Collins, who is on course to be the only outfield player to play every single minute of the season. We also got another reminder this year as to why Caoimhín Kelleher belongs at the highest level.

Which team did you most enjoy watching (aside from the club you support)?

The extent to which Nottingham Forest revolutionised the game by simply standing still and refusing to press befuddled some of the league’s biggest teams, and some of their Gibbs-White-orchestrated counter-attacking was great to watch.

Name your favourite moment from this season.

James Tarkowski’s equaliser against Liverpool in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison is probably the season’s stand-out moment. A tremendously emphatic finish in garbage time that triggers a pitch invasion is always pretty good. Then add the Goodison factor and the fact that the result leaves the two sides’ head-to-head record in a dead heat after more than a hundred years’ worth of derbies at Goodison Park. . . superb.

Describe the season in one sentence.

Hopefully, the next one isn’t all over by March.