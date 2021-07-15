Bids rejected for Jamie McGrath as 'some serious clubs' show interest in Ireland midfielder

ST MIRREN WON’T stand in the way of a transfer for Jamie McGrath, but the Scottish Premiership outfit aren’t prepared to let the Irishman depart on the cheap.

That’s according to manager Jim Goodwin, who has praised McGrath for not putting pressure on the club to accept one of the bids that has already been submitted.

McGrath impressed for St Mirren during the 2020-21 campaign, earning the club’s Player of the Season award after scoring 17 goals from midfield.

His performances earned him senior international recognition, with the 24-year-old making his Republic of Ireland debut in last month’s friendly against Andorra.

Clubs in both Scotland and England have registered their interest in the former St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk player, whose contract in Paisley runs until next summer.

“Jamie’s a really good character – he’s not kicking down my door demanding we accept bids,” Goodwin told Express Sport in the wake of his side’s Scottish League Cup win against Dunfermline Athletic.

“There are some serious clubs interested. We’ve only had two or three concrete bids on the table but at the same time the club have been brave and thrown those out. They don’t meet our valuation.

“For us to replace a 17-goal midfielder is going to be very difficult. A couple of hundred grand here and there isn’t going to cut it.”

McGrath’s contribution was crucial in helping St Mirren turn last season into the club’s best in 32 years. As well as finishing seventh in the Scottish top-flight, Goodwin’s side reached the semi-finals of both cup competitions.

The Waterford native added: “If a bid meets our valuation and it’s a club that Jamie quite likes the idea of, then we’re not going to stand in anyone’s way to earning some big money at a potentially bigger club.

“We have to be realistic about the situation. Jamie’s done great for us last season, he’s a senior international and that’s how I sell this place to young players I bring here.

“We ask them to come here and do the business for us for a year or two and, if they do that, we won’t stand in their way. That’s my mantra and that’s always going to be that way.”