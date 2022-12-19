Ex-Limerick manager Billy Lee takes over Kerry’s Austin Stacks

BILLY LEE HAS been appointed as senior football team manager of Kerry club Austin Stacks.

Lee stepped down as Limerick boss after six years in August, having previously been one of the longest serving managers in the inter-county game.

The Newcastle West man oversaw an impressive rise during his time at the Treaty helm, including promotion from Division 4 to Division 2 in just three seasons, a McGrath Cup win in 2020 and a 2022 Munster final appearance.

Lee previously coached Austin Stacks in 2016, and was involved with Feale Rangers this year, the side which ended their county championship bid at the quarter-final stage. Prior to his successful spell as Limerick manager, he was long-time selector under Liam Kearns. He was also manager and coach of his native county’s U21 side, and worked with Listowel Emmets and Feohanagh-Castlemahon, as well as his own Newcastle West.

Now, he takes charge of the famed Tralee outfit, who have been relegated from the senior grade, and succeeds Wayne Quillinan, who has been named Kerry minor manager, in the role.

** Press Release** Billy Lee Confirmed as Austin Stacks Senior Team Manager - https://t.co/m34RTMUWBs pic.twitter.com/ksD8wl8YYv — AustinStacksGAA (@AustinStacksGAA) December 19, 2022

“We are delighted to appoint Billy as our new senior team manager,” Austin Stacks Chairperson Shane Lynch said.

“Billy’s deep experience and proven ability to manage at a club and inter-county level are the key qualities we were looking for in our selection process. His enthusiasm, passion for the game and strong connection to Stacks have been very evident in our discussions with Billy over recent weeks and he is the right man to take the senior team forward.

“While 2022 didn’t turn out as we would have hoped, Billy takes over a fundamentally strong senior team set-up following the tremendous work put in both by the players and Wayne [Quillinan] and his management team over the past five years. Hopefully this announcement will shorten the winter for Rockies everywhere and we are all very much looking forward to seeing the team playing under Billy’s management in 2023.”