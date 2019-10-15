This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vunipola 'very likely' to line out for England against Australia

The number eight has returned to full training and England are confident he’ll be ruled fit for Saturday morning’s clash.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 1:57 PM
39 minutes ago 704 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4852022
England's Billy Vunipola in action against Wales
England's Billy Vunipola in action against Wales
England's Billy Vunipola in action against Wales

ENGLAND NUMBER EIGHT Billy Vunipola trained on Tuesday and is “very likely” to start Saturday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Australia, according to English assistant coach John Mitchell.

The Saracens man twisted an ankle in the pool-stage win over Argentina and would not have been risked at the weekend had England’s clash with France gone ahead, rather than being cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Vunipola has returned to full training, however, and Mitchell is confident he will be fit for the clash with the Wallabies in Oita.

“Billy is progressing really well,” he said. “He has trained again today so we are very confident in progression each day.

“He is a very important player to us and a very likeable player as well. He fits well within the team.”

Asked to rate Vunipola’s chances of playing, he added: “Very likely.”

England had another observer at training with Australian rugby league legend Ricky Stuart invited to attend by head coach Eddie Jones.

Stuart’s involvement has raised eyebrows in the Australia camp, not least from their coach Michael Cheika, but Mitchell is confident England’s players will benefit.

He said: “Ricky and his coaching group have just arrived today. It’s great to see them again.

“One of the great things I believe Eddie does in our environment is encourage a learning environment.

“Ricky is not the only coach from rugby league or any other sport that has come in, we have them on a regular basis. We want to see what we are doing can be improved and we like to learn off others and that’s the great opportunity we have.

“It’s just a watching, learning and sharing process that occurs, to get somebody in we can share and learn off and create a stimulus around. They’ve just recently played in one of the major rugby league competitions in the world [NRL grand final], you’d be stupid if you weren’t able to gain something from that.”

Mitchell, who has coached in Australia with the Western Force, is expecting a tough game against Cheika’s men.

“They will be clever at the weekend,” he said.

“They are always clever and always have the ability to surprise. They love ball in their hands which is something which they thrive on.”

- Omni

Ryan Bailey steps into the presenter’s chair where he’s joined by Murray Kinsella and Eoin Toolan on the line for Japan to tee up one of the biggest, if not the biggest week in Irish rugby: a World Cup quarter-final against back-to-back champions New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie