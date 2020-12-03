Blade returns for Connacht as Friend's men take on Benetton in Galway

CONNACHT BOSS ANDY Friend has been able to recall scrum-half Caolin Blade for his side’s rearranged Guinness Pro14 clash with Benetton at the Sportsground tomorrow [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

26-year-old Blade has been sidelined with a hamstring injury in recent weeks but makes his return in the only change to the Connacht side that was due to play last weekend.

Friend’s men didn’t play last Saturday after their scheduled clash with the Ospreys was postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the Welsh region’s squad, the third time the western province had seen a game pushed back this season.

Connacht have stuck with a settled side for tomorrow’s meeting with Benetton, with Paul Boyle set to captain the team for the first time.

Ultan Dillane, released from Ireland camp for the weekend, has been included on the Connacht bench, while academy centre Sean O’Brien is set for his debut as a replacement.

Meanwhile, former Connacht man Ian Keatley starts at inside centre for the Italians.

This fixture against Benetton was originally scheduled to take place on 1 November but was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Italian club at that time.

Connacht:

15. John Porch

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Tom Daly

11. Alex Wootton

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Jack Aungier

4. Eoghan Masterson

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle (captain)

Replacements:

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Paddy McAllister

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Jarrad Butler

21. Colm Reilly

22. Sean O’Brien

23. Matt Healy

Benetton:

15. Jayden Hayward

14. Ratuva Tavuyara

13. Tommaso Benvenuti

12. Ian Keatley

11. Tommaso Menoncello

10. Dewaldt Duvenage (captain)

9. Callum Braley

1. Nicola Quaglio

2. Tomas Baravalle

3. Filippo Alongi

4. Irné Herbst

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Giovanni Pettinelli

7. Marco Barbini

8. Toa Halafihi

Replacements:

16. Giacomo Nicotera

17. Ivan Nemer

18. Tiziano Pasquali

19. Riccardo Favretto

20. Alberto Sgarbi

21. Manuel Zuliani

22. Luca Petrozzi

23. Joaquin Riera

Referee: Adam Jones [WRU].