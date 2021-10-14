Membership : Access or Sign Up
Blow for Man City as promising forward suffers fractured foot

Ferran Torres is set for a spell on the sidelines.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Oct 2021, 8:32 PM
29 minutes ago 1,320 Views 0 Comments
Ferran Torres (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
MANCHESTER CITY forward Ferran Torres suffered a fractured foot whilst on international duty with Spain, his club have announced.

Torres was forced off shortly before the end of his country’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League final defeat to France in Milan on Sunday.

City said in a statement: “Ferran Torres has suffered an injury to his right foot whilst on international duty.

“The City forward, who scored twice in Spain’s UEFA Nations League semi-final victory over Italy and also started the showpiece final against France, has picked up a small fracture.

“He has since returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored.”

Torres is understood to have picked up the injury during the win over the Italians but was deemed fit enough to start the match against France.

However, subsequent tests have now revealed the extent of the striker’s injury and it is likely to force him out of a period of vital tests for both club and country.

City face a Manchester derby at Old Trafford plus a Champions League clash with Paris St Germain within the next six weeks, while Spain play World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden next month.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

