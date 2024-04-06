Blow for Munster as duo ruled out of Northampton clash

MUNSTER HAVE suffered a setback with the news that RG Snyman and Shane Daly will miss Sunday’s Champions Cup match against Northampton.
The duo were originally named in the starting XV but it is now confirmed they will be unavailable.
Snyman has been ruled out due to illness while Daly picked up a knock in training on Friday.
After being selected on the bench initially, Tom Ahern and Seán O’Brien will start the game instead of the ruled-out duo.
Ahern slots in at second row alongside captain Tadhg Beirne, while O’Brien starts on the right wing, with Simon Zebo moving to the left.
Meanwhile, 30-year-old back row Jack O’Donoghue and Academy winger Shay McCarthy have been added to the bench.
Munster:
- 15. Mike Haley
- 14. Seán O’Brien
- 13. Antoine Frisch
- 12. Alex Nankivell
- 11. Simon Zebo
- 10. Jack Crowley
- 9. Craig Casey
- 1. Jeremy Loughman
- 2. Niall Scannell
- 3. Stephen Archer
- 4. Tom Ahern
- 5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
- 6. Peter O’Mahony
- 7. John Hodnett
- 8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
- 16. Eoghan Clarke
- 17. Josh Wycherley
- 18. Mark Donnelly
- 19. Jack O’Donoghue
- 20. Alex Kendellen
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Joey Carbery
- 23. Shay McCarthy
Northampton:
- 15. James Ramm
- 14. Tommy Freeman
- 13. Fraser Dingwall
- 12. Burger Odendaal
- 11. Ollie Sleightholme
- 10. Fin Smith
- 9. Tom James
- 1. Emmanuel Iyogun
- 2. Curtis Langdon
- 3. Trevor Davison
- 4. Alex Moon
- 5. Alex Coles
- 6. Courtney Lawes
- 7. Lewis Ludlam (captain)
- 8. Sam Graham
Replacements:
- 16. Sam Matavesi
- 17. Alex Waller
- 18. Paul Hill
- 19. Temo Mayanavanua
- 20. Angus Scott-Young
- 21. Juarno Augustus
- 22. Alex Mitchell
- 23. George Hendy
Referee: Mike Adamson [Scotland].