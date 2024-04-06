Blow for Munster as duo ruled out of Northampton clash

MUNSTER HAVE suffered a setback with the news that RG Snyman and Shane Daly will miss Sunday’s Champions Cup match against Northampton.

The duo were originally named in the starting XV but it is now confirmed they will be unavailable.

Snyman has been ruled out due to illness while Daly picked up a knock in training on Friday.

After being selected on the bench initially, Tom Ahern and Seán O’Brien will start the game instead of the ruled-out duo.

Ahern slots in at second row alongside captain Tadhg Beirne, while O’Brien starts on the right wing, with Simon Zebo moving to the left.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old back row Jack O’Donoghue and Academy winger Shay McCarthy have been added to the bench.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Seán O’Brien

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Simon Zebo

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Tom Ahern

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Mark Donnelly

19. Jack O’Donoghue

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Conor Murray

22. Joey Carbery

23. Shay McCarthy

Northampton:

15. James Ramm

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Fraser Dingwall

12. Burger Odendaal

11. Ollie Sleightholme

10. Fin Smith

9. Tom James

1. Emmanuel Iyogun

2. Curtis Langdon

3. Trevor Davison

4. Alex Moon

5. Alex Coles

6. Courtney Lawes

7. Lewis Ludlam (captain)

8. Sam Graham

Replacements:

16. Sam Matavesi

17. Alex Waller

18. Paul Hill

19. Temo Mayanavanua

20. Angus Scott-Young

21. Juarno Augustus

22. Alex Mitchell

23. George Hendy

Referee: Mike Adamson [Scotland].