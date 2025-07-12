Advertisement
Bohs were 3-1 winners at Tolka Park (file photo). Tom Maher/INPHO
FreeWomen's Premier Division

McCarn's double helps Bohs pull off Dublin derby shock against Shels

Elsewhere, Waterford bounced back from conceding an early goal to beat Cork City 3-1.
6.51pm, 12 Jul 2025

KATIE MCCARN SAVOURED her return to Tolka Park as Bohemians stunned Shelbourne in Saturday afternoon’s Dublin derby.

McCarn, who moved to Dalymount in the off-season, scored either side of half time to help Bohs to a 3-1 victory in the Drumcondra sun.

The visitors — who had never beaten their northside rivals in their five years since joining the league — took the lead through another former Shels player when Hannah O’Brien struck on 17 minutes, but Jess Gargan pulled Shels level on the half-hour mark.

McCarn struck her first of the afternoon just four minutes later, showing great strength to hold off Keeva Keenan before curling the ball beyond Amanda McQuillan, and struck again six minutes into the second half to seal the points.

At the RSC, Waterford bounced back from conceding an early goal to beat Cork City 3-1.

Fiana Bradley capitalised on some sloppy Waterford defending to put City in front after just four minutes, but Chloe Atkinson equalised in first-half stoppage time to send the sides in level at the break.

Goals from Mia Lenihan and Lauren Walsh in the space of seven second-half minutes ended Waterford’s run of five straight league defeats, and secured their first win since the end of March.

