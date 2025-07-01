Today is gonna be the Dalyer: Bohemians and Oasis team up for new jersey

BOHEMIANS HAVE TEAMED up with Oasis for their 2025 FAI Cup jersey.

It is the latest jersey from the north Dublin club who have previously put out kits featuring the Fontaines DC, Thin Lizzy, Bob Marley and Dublin Bus.

The jersey is described by Bohs as, “Featuring the Oasis logo in the traditional blue tones of Dublin City, with a 90s styling and sublimated chevron patterns, as well as a white and blue collar and sleeve trims. It is manufactured by O’Neill’s and designed in-house by Bohemian FC in collaboration with Oasis.”

Advertisement

Profits from the shirt will be split between Bohemians and two charities. Half of the profits from the shirt will be used by Bohs to “help build on the club’s work across its football and community activities”.

The other 50% will be split, with 25% going to Music Generation Ireland, to allow disadvantaged kids across Ireland access to music and 25% to Irish Community Care Manchester (ICCM), for their work with the Irish community in the city. No proceeds will go to Oasis for their partnership and support of this project.

Daniel Lambert, chief operating officer of Bohemians FC, said: “We are delighted to unveil this jersey today following lots of work with the Oasis over the past six months, with special thanks to Noel and Liam for supporting this.

“To be able to work with Oasis and design a new iconic shirt that will reach fans around the world is special. And to once again have funds going towards such worthy causes, that will assist thousands of people across Ireland and Manchester, is brilliant. As a fan-owned football club and a not-for-profit entity, the impact on Bohemian FC will be significant and we are most grateful for the support. I would also like to thank Paul Weller who features in the promotional video and came to Dublin specifically to do so.”

Kieran McGuinness of Music Generation Ireland, said: “We have worked with Bohemian FC for several years and want to pay a special thanks to Oasis. The opportunity to support young musicians will ensure we get close to our goal of making sure that everyone in Ireland, whatever their background, gets access to music . . . and just maybe we can help develop the next Oasis!”

Patrick Morrison, CEO of Irish Community Care Manchester, said: “The Irish contribution to building Manchester is well recognised, and the city itself has played an important part in raising so many Irish sons and daughters, none more so that the Gallagher brothers. Sadly, not everyone in the Irish community is as fortunate, that is why ICCM continues to provide vital help to the most vulnerable and disadvantaged from our community. We pay tribute to Bohemian FC and Oasis for again highlighting the strong and deep connections between Ireland and Manchester.”

Oasis play two gigs this summer in nearby Croke Park, on 16 and 17 August.