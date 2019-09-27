2 mins ago

What a night in prospect – the fiercest rivalry in Irish football in a do-or-die contest at the Home of Irish Football.

It’s Bohemians against Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park, squaring off for a place in the FAI Cup final on the first weekend of November.

Bohs haven’t been in the Cup final since 2008; Rovers have been missing from Irish football’s showpiece occasion since 2010.

Keith Long’s side have enjoyed a remarkable record over their rivals in the last two years – from May 2017 to last August they were unbeaten in eight games against Rovers, all but one of them wins. Bradley’s hoops finally broke the curse with a 1-0 win in Tallaght in the side’s previous clash, but are without a win at Dalymount since 2017.

It’s the hottest ticket in town – Bohs reckon they could have sold 10,000 tickets.

If you can’t be there – follow it live here on The42. Get in touch below the line or email gavincooney@the42.ie.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm, and team news is coming up shortly….