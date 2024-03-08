Shels leave it late to beat lacklustre Bohs and continue superb start

Bohemians 0

Shelbourne 2

A WILL JARVIS penalty and a Gavin Molloy header in the final 10 minutes proved decisive as Shelbourne ground out a 2-0 win over Bohemians in a game where chances were few and far between.

Both sides had found it tough to create much in the game before Shels’ late show left the hosts stunned.

Bohs went into this game on the back of a mixed start to the season that saw them win one, lose one and draw.

By contrast, Damien Duff’s men began the day top of the table, securing 10 points from a possible 12 in their opening four matches.

There were four alterations to Declan Devine’s team following the loss in Drogheda earlier this week.

Paddy Kirk, Dylan Connolly, Filip Piszczek and Dayle Rooney were introduced while Danny Grant, Martin Miller, Sten Reinkort and Aboubacar Keita made way.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne made two changes from the side that beat Galway on Monday.

Tyreke Wilson and John O’Sullivan came into the XI in place of Kameron Ledwidge, Evan Caffrey.

There was almost a spectacular start to proceedings. Inside the first minute, Paddy Barrett tried to lob the goalkeeper from his own half with a free kick and Kacper Chorazka had to be alert to tip the ball over the bar.

It was Bohs, however, who applied much of the early pressure, though both teams struggled to create chances of note in the opening exchanges.

By the half-hour mark, neither goalkeeper had been seriously tested with the well-organised visitors looking increasingly comfortable and easily dealing with the rare attacks that came their way.

When Cian Byrne passed the ball straight out of play to audible groans from the home fans, it summed up a disjointed contest.

Playing against his former club, Brian McManus caused a minor melee when he was penalised for a robust two-footed challenge, receiving a booking as a result, while ex-Bohs man John O’Sullivan also saw yellow for his reaction.

It was about the liveliest moment up to that point of a half that was low on attacking quality.

Shelbourne's John O'Sullivan and Michael Lilander of Bohs. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The second period began in a livelier fashion. After a well-worked move, Kearns did well to save Paddy Kirk’s low shot from the left-hand side of the area with his feet.

Yet for the most part, it remained cagey, with Duff introducing Sean Boyd — back from suspension — just after the hour mark in the hopes of finding a winner.

Bohs also made attacking substitutions with the ineffectual Dayle Rooney and Filip Piszczek replaced by Sten Reinkort and Danny Grant.

Moments later, the game sprang to life. A deflected shot fell kindly to Boyd, who was taken down in the area by Cian Byrne when through on goal.

Will Jarvis stepped up and coolly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to put the away side ahead.

Five minutes later, Shels doubled their advantage. Tyreke Wilson’s free-kick from the right was met by Gavin Molloy, who headed low into the corner of the net to end the game as a contest.

The remaining minutes proved uneventful as Shels comfortably saw out the game to maintain their place at the top of the table.

While they have just four games played, the early signs are worrying for Bohs, as their frustrating start to the season continued and their unhappy supporters booed angrily at the final whistle,

Bohemians: 30. Kacper Chorazka 27. Michael Lilander 3. Paddy Kirk 24. Cian Byrne 6. Jordan Flores 17. Adam McDonnell 18. Brian McManus (Miller 46) 15. James Clarke 10. Dylan Connolly 8. Dayle Rooney (Grant 76) 9. Filip Piszczek (Reinkort 76)

Subs: 25. Luke Dennison 2. Bartlomiej Kukulowicz 4. Aboubacar Keita 11. James Akintunde 12. Daniel Grant 19. Martin Miller 20. Sten Reinkort 38. Jevon Mills 41. Luke Matheson.

Shelbourne: 1. Conor Kearns 2. Sean Gannon 21. Gavin Molloy 29. Patrick Barrett 3. Tyreke Wilson 6. Jonathan Lunney (Hakiki 89) 8. Mark Coyle 16. John O’Sullivan (Caffrey 46) 67. Liam Burt (Smith 85) 36. Will Jarvis (Farrell 85) 10. John Martin (Boyd 64).

Subs: 19. Lorcan Healy 4. Kameron Ledwidge 9. Sean Boyd 11. Matthew Smith 12. Jed Hakiki 17. Shane Farrell 22. Dean Williams 24. Lewis Temple 27. Evan Caffrey

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal)

Attendance: 4,429.