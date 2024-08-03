Bohemians shock Peamount, Shelbourne dump out Galway

BOHEMIANS DUMPED reigning Premier Division champions Peamount out of the Women’s FAI Cup at Dalymount Park today with a 2-1 victory.

Alannah McEvoy opened the scoring before Katie Malone doubled the hosts’ advantage on the brink of half-time.

Ellen Dolan converted a spot kick in the final 10 minutes to ensure a tense finale, but Ken Kiernan’s side held on for an impressive win.

Elsewhere, last year’s runners-up Shelbourne prevailed 3-1 away to Galway.

The current Premier Division leaders went ahead through an early Alex Kavanagh goal.

Advertisement

Galway equalised just after half-time with an Aislinn Meaney effort but a spectacular strike from Ireland international Éabha O’Mahony restored her side’s advantage.

Shels put the result beyond doubt in the 82nd minute — Hannah Healy produced a clinical finish after good work in the build-up by Noelle Murray.

FAI Women’s Cup results in full:

Bohemians 2-1 Peamount

Cork City 9-0 Douglas Hall

DLR Waves 4-0 Whitehall Rangers

Sligo Rovers 5-0 Terenure Rangers

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Wexford (Rovers win 6-5 on penalties)

Treaty United 9-0 Ferns United

Galway United 1-3 Shelbourne

(Athlone Town through to the quarter-finals as holders)