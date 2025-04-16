MANCHESTER CITY FORWARD Mary Fowler has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament.
The Australia international suffered the injury to her right knee during City’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United last weekend, with scans confirming the severity.
Advertisement
Fowler, who has an Irish father, is now set for a number of months on the sidelines, with a statement from City reading: “Mary will remain under the care of the club’s medical team and start her rehabilitation. Everyone at City wishes Mary all the best on a full and speedy recovery.”
The 22-year-old had been in good form for City, scoring six goals in the Women’s Super League and leading the table with seven assists.
She said: “I’m really disappointed to be facing some time out of the game. It’s never easy when something like this happens, especially when you’ve been working so hard and feeling good. The road ahead will be challenging, but I’m ready to take it on.
“There’s still so much I want to achieve and I’ll be using this time to grow in every way I can. I’m committed to doing the work, staying positive and coming back better than ever.”
Matildas interim head coach Tom Sermanni said: “This is tough news for Mary and for all of us who know the dedication and passion she brings to her craft.
“She’s an exceptional talent and a much-loved member of our team, and we know she’ll meet this challenge with the same courage she brings to the pitch.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Manchester City and Australia forward Mary Fowler facing long spell out with ACL injury
MANCHESTER CITY FORWARD Mary Fowler has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament.
The Australia international suffered the injury to her right knee during City’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United last weekend, with scans confirming the severity.
Fowler, who has an Irish father, is now set for a number of months on the sidelines, with a statement from City reading: “Mary will remain under the care of the club’s medical team and start her rehabilitation. Everyone at City wishes Mary all the best on a full and speedy recovery.”
The 22-year-old had been in good form for City, scoring six goals in the Women’s Super League and leading the table with seven assists.
She said: “I’m really disappointed to be facing some time out of the game. It’s never easy when something like this happens, especially when you’ve been working so hard and feeling good. The road ahead will be challenging, but I’m ready to take it on.
“There’s still so much I want to achieve and I’ll be using this time to grow in every way I can. I’m committed to doing the work, staying positive and coming back better than ever.”
Matildas interim head coach Tom Sermanni said: “This is tough news for Mary and for all of us who know the dedication and passion she brings to her craft.
“She’s an exceptional talent and a much-loved member of our team, and we know she’ll meet this challenge with the same courage she brings to the pitch.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Cruciate mary fowler Soccer