Lowry paired with Spieth at RBC Heritage in return to action after Masters

SHANE LOWRY WILL play alongside Jordan Spieth tomorrow as the latest signature event on the PGA Tour commences with the opening round of the RBC Heritage.

The 72-player field sees Lowry as the only Irish golfer involved at the event at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, as he bids to bounce back from last week’s final round disappointment at the Masters.

Lowry began the final round at Augusta in a tie for sixth place on five-under after rounds of 71, 68, and 72, but a round of 81 on Sunday saw him fall down the leaderboard to a tie for 42nd on four-over par.

He tees off for his first round at 3.40pm (Irish time) at Harbour Town Golf Links, and then will play at 6.50pm in Friday’s second round. There is $20 million in prize money available this week in South Carolina.

Masters champion McIlroy is not in action this week, but will return next week for the 24-27 April tournament as he teams up with Lowry to defend the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Pairings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the RBC Heritage pic.twitter.com/oochrfFWoR — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 15, 2025

Three years ago, Lowry came close to victory at the RBC Heritage on the final day. He took the outright lead with a birdie on the 11th but a double-bogey on the par-three 14th after he found water with his second shot, set him back.

He ultimately finished in a tie for third, one shot behind eventual winner Spieth who saw off Patrick Cantlay in a play-off.

To date in his eight tournaments this season, Lowry has enjoyed three top 10 finishes and five in the top 20.

A second-place finish behind McIlroy at February’s Pebble Beach Pro-AM, preceded a seventh-place spot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in March, and a fortnight later he was tied eighth at the Valspar Championship.

Justin Rose, who lost last Sunday’s Masters play-off, is playing and he’ll tee off alongside Australian Min Woo Lee at 6.50pm tomorrow evening.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is paired with Viktor Hovland (tees off 3.15pm), with Tommy Fleetwood and Sungjae Im (3.05pm), and Corey Conners and Justin Thomas (3.25pm) other early starters.

The later starters include Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele off at 6.30pm, while Collin Moriikawa is with Sahith Theegala at 6.40pm.