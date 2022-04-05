Burt goal the difference as Bohemians win at Sligo Rovers

Liam Burt scored the only goal of the game.

Liam Burt scored the only goal of the game.

Sligo Rovers 0

Bohemians 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

LIAM BURT’S FINE finish inflicted a second consecutive defeat on Sligo Rovers as Bohemians picked up just their second win of the season at The Showgrounds on Tuesday night.

Burt netted in the first half after impressive build up play from Promise Omochere, while Bohs goalkeeper James Talbot kept his side in the game with a string of impressive saves.

Both sides came into this game hurting after Friday night’s results; Liam Buckley’s side suffered their first defeat of the season when they lost 1-0 to Shelbourne. Bohemian were headed for a draw with Derry City, but the Candystripes got a late winner to deny Keith Long’s side a point.

The Dubliners’ season hasn’t started the way they would have hoped, winning just one game in their opening seven.

The games are coming thick and fast, and Buckley made five changes to his starting 11 from Friday.

Advertisement

March’s player of the month Aidan Keena missed out after sustaining an injury in the Shels game. Colm Horgan, Shane Blaney, Jordan Hamilton, David Cawley dropped to the bench, as Lewis Banks, Greg Bolger, Niall Morahan, Max Mata and Nando Pijnaker all came into the team.

Bohs, on the other hand, named an unchanged side from the previous game.

Rovers were almost back in the game on 40 minutes. A perfect ball from Nando Pijnaker fell into the path of Max Mata, and the New Zealander just had Talbot to beat, but couldn’t direct his shot away from the Bohs netminder.

Sligo Rovers' Will Fitzgerald and Bohemians' Ali Coote. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

The Bit O’Red had it all to do in the second half, and were almost back in it but Mata’s header from Adam McDonnell’s free kick was over the bar.

A superb stop from Talbot smothered the ball at the feet of Will Fitzgerald who was through on goal.

The hosts were struggling to find a way through, and it was almost 2-0 in the dying stages but Ed McGinty’s strong save denied Omochere again.

In the end, Bohs recorded a huge victory following an impressive performance at The Showgrounds in front of over 2,000 people.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, Nando Pijnaker, Robbie McCourt (Shane Blaney 88); Niall Morahan (Seamas Keogh 79), Greg Bolger; Karl O’Sullivan (Jordan Hamilton 88), Will Fitzgerald (Paddy Kirk 79) ; Adam McDonnell; Max Mata.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Rory Feely (Max Murphy 10), Ciaran Kelly, Grant Horton, Tyreke Wilson; Conor Levingston, Jordan Flores (Dawson Devoy 70); Kris Twardek, Liam Burt (Junior 70); Ali Coote (Jordan Doherty 94); Promise Omochere.

Referee: David Dunne

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!