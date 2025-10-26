'Our form over the last 14-15 games, I think we've been the best team in the league'

JOEY O’BRIEN BELIVES his side have been the best team in the country in the second half of the season after they produced a stunning comeback against Bohemians to clinch European football next season.

The Shelbourne head coach took the job on a permanent basis after Damien Duff resigned in June when they were in sixth place and 15 points off league leader Shamrock Rovers.

While the Hoops remain out of reach and are on the brink of reclaiming the title that was won by the Tolka Park club in 2024, O’Brien has overseen a resurgence with 25 points from a possible 36.

Advertisement

That run of 12 games has included seven wins, four draws and just one defeat, as well as securing qualification for the league phase of the Uefa Conference League.

Indeed, Shels went into this clash at Dalymount Park on the back of a 1-0 defeat in North Macedonia on Thursday, and O’Brien insists his players deserve to celebrate nailing down third while also still having eyes on second spot should Derry City slip up on the final day and the Reds beat St Patrick’s Athletic.

“We’ve been talking about getting second for the last few weeks since going to Rovers and all that, that’s been our mindset, to get second place, and I think our form over the last 14-15 games in the league, I think we’ve been the best team in the league,” O’Brien said.

“I think we have been good, like I think with the European games thrown into it, and from my point of view… We had a disappointment the other night in Europe, but as I spoke to the lads in there, here, when you go away in Europe and you’re disappointed that you haven’t won a game because you’ve been the better team, it shows you how far this group has come. Four years, five years ago we were playing the First Division division, you know.

“It’s about just cracking on. Another massive game next week to finish it with so another game that we’re looking forward to and we still have a chance of second so we’ll be going out to try and win it.

“I said to the boys, make sure you enjoy it because these nights don’t come around too often. We’re on such a flow of game, game, game, game. You sort of forget about it and these are the nights to enjoy. Hopefully they go out and have a few beers tonight and enjoy it.”

On the flip side, Bohs had been in a commanding position after taking a 2-0 lead and their assistant manager, Stephen O’Donnell, admitted he understood the frustration of the home fans at full-time and feels the pressure told for some in the team.

“It’s an emotional game. The way we conceded two late goals, the natural reaction is going to be that. I do think we brought a lot to it in regards to effort and endeavour. The nature of football is that it’s emotional. You give up in such an important game with two late goals. You can understand that.

“I do think for a lot of lads, it is new for a lot of players as well. Playing in high-pressured games, high-stakes games, there’s that as well. It’s probably the next step in our development of being able to see out games and being really solid if, at times, you do come under pressure a little bit. You just deal with that, relieve the pressure and then you try and take ownership of the game again.”