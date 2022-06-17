Devoy's the boy as 10-man Bohs dig in for three points in North Dublin derby

Bohemians 1

Shelbourne 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

TEN-MAN BOHEMIANS TOOK the bragging rights and a valuable three points in a feisty North Dublin Derby in front of a sold-out Dalymount Park.

Despite playing the majority of the second half being a man down, the Gypsies defended resolutely and got over the line after Dawson Devoy had opened the scoring.

Bohs have had a mixed few weeks since their last outing, the disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Drogheda United. On the plus side, they have been busy strengthening the squad, adding defenders Josh Kerr and Ryan Burke and midfielder John O’Sullivan, but also suffered a huge blow losing James Talbot who injured his shoulder while on international duty and is set to be sidelined for a couple of months. Meanwhile, with Tyreke Wilson suspended, they were forced into using Jordan Flores as a makeshift left-back.

Despite being down bodies, the home side made all the early running and with just 13 minutes played deservedly got themselves in front.

Firstly Brendan Clarke, making his 450th league appearance, was forced into an excellent save getting down sharply to deny Liam Burt, who had cut inside from the left and smashed a daisy cutter to the near post. But minutes later the experienced stopper could do nothing about Irish U21 international Devoy’s hit from 25 yards that bounced off the foot of the post and in, sending the home support wild.

Conor Levingston and Dawson Devoy celebrate at the full-time whistle. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The mid-season break arguably came at the wrong time for Damien Duff’s side, looking to exact revenge for the 4-1 drubbing at Tolka Park in April. The Reds were one of the form teams in the league, winning four from the previous five games only going down narrowly to champions Shamrock Rovers in a 1-0 defeat.

The visitors, missing the presence of their suspended target man Sean Boyd, responded well to the set back, forcing a spate of corners as the pace and movement of Shane Farrell and Jack Moylan began to cause the Bohs rearguard problems.

As the exciting encounter continued to ebb and flow it was ex-Bohs man Jack Moylan who had the two clearest chances to equalise.

Firstly, having been slipped in by talented teenager Jad Hakiki, maybe could have done better with a strike from the edge of the area before missing a golden opportunity with a free header from 12 yards out, but got his bearings all wrong.

The second half started in the same breathless fashion and with less than ten minutes played, the hosts found themselves down to 10 men in dramatic circumstances.

Ciaran Kelly, having been the last man, received his marching orders after bringing down Shane Farrell who found himself clean through on goal following some sloppy play at the back from Bohs.

Now with the man advantage, Shels introduced ex-Shamrock Rovers man Dan Carr, changing to a front three to try and pile the pressure on the home side, but hard working front men Junior and Promise Omochere continued to give their under pressure defence an out ball to catch their breath.

As the war of attrition entered the final minutes the raucous home fans, in stark contrast to the end of the previous home game, rose to their feet trying to push their side over the line.

The visitors, and their travelling fans, had thought they got a dramatic late equaliser when Farrell delivered a dangerous ball from the right wing but substitute Gavin Hodgins could only turn the ball onto the crossbar and see the effort bounce over.

Up next for Bohs is a mouthwatering clash in another Dublin Derby, making the trip to Tallaght to face Shamrock Rovers, whilst Shels welcome high flying Dundalk to Tolka Park, both taking place next Friday night.

Bohemian FC: Tadgh Ryan, Ciaran Kelly, Jordan Doherty, Ali Coote, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Rory Feely, 88’), Dawson Devoy, Liam Burt (James Finnerty, 55’), Max Murphy, Conor Levingston, Promise Omochere (Stephen Mallon, 90+5), Jordan Flores

Subs not used: Reece Byrne, Gavin O’Brien, Jamie Mullins, Cian Byrne, James McManus, Nickson Okosun

Shelbourne FC: Brendan Clarke, JR Wilson (Kameron Ledwidge, 70’), Conor Kane, Aaron O’Driscoll, Shane Griffin (Brian McManus, 86’), JJ Lunney (Gavin Hodgins, 86), Jack Moylan, Jad Hakiki, Aodh Dervin (Dan Carr, 70’), Shane Farrell, Luke Byrne

Subs not used: Colm Cox, Jack McCarthy, Gavin Molloy, Stephen Negru, Lewis Temple Referee: Sean Grant