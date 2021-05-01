BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 10°C Saturday 1 May 2021
Bottas beats Hamilton to pole at Portuguese Grand Prix

Hamilton’s pursuit of a 100th career pole was delayed when Bottas notched up his 17th.

By AFP Saturday 1 May 2021, 4:24 PM
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

VALTTERI BOTTAS TOOK pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton completing a Mercedes front-row lockout in qualifying on Saturday.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, one point off Hamilton in the drivers’ standings, took third on Sunday’s grid with his teammate Sergio Perez alongside him on the second row in Portimao.

More to follow…

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

