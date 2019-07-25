This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Foot injury puts World Cup in doubt for England's Brad Shields

The ex-Hurricane suffered a ligament injury in Italy and looks unlikely to recover before Jones names his 31-man squad for Japan.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 12:49 PM
1 hour ago 1,267 Views 2 Comments
Brad Shields takes possession against the All Blacks in November.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

POWERFUL ENGLAND FORWARD Brad Shields has emerged as a major doubt for the Rugby World Cup after being flown home from England’s training camp in Italy.

The versatile New Zealand-born 28-year-old has been a regular in Eddie Jones’ setup since moving to the northern hemisphere last year, earning the first of his eight caps (five starts) before he had even played for Wasps.

The former Wellington Hurricane, who operates both at blindside and in the second row, suffered a foot ligament injury in the Treviso training camp and looks set to miss out when Jones names his 31-man squad on 12 August.

Harlequins’ Alex Dombrandt has been called to join Jones’ 38-man training group in Shields’ place.

In Japan, England will have to force their way out of a tough Pool C with clashes against France and Argentina to follow their opening fixtures against Tonga and USA.

