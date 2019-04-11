This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Leinster and All Black star Thorn staying on as head coach with Super Rugby side

The former World Cup-winner will remain at the helm with the Queensland Reds through 2020.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 3:09 PM
36 minutes ago 801 Views 1 Comment
Brad Thorn after winning a Heineken Cup with Leinster.
Image: Colm O'Neill/INPHO
Brad Thorn after winning a Heineken Cup with Leinster.
Image: Colm O'Neill/INPHO

FORMER LEINSTER AND All Black star Brad Thorn has signed a contract extension as head coach of Queensland Reds, which will see him remain at the helm through 2020.

Thorn first came on board with the Super Rugby side in 2017 following the dismissal of Nick Stiles after one year in charge and just four wins in his first season.

The 44-year-old Thorn is in his second year as head coach of the Reds, who are currently in third spot on the Australian Super Rugby table, with three wins and four losses.

“It’s an honour to coach Queensland,” said Thorn after committing to remain at Ballymore through 2020.

“The club is headed in a good direction and I want to continue being a part of that. 

“We’ve got a good group of humble and hard-working men. We’re all here to support one another and put in for each other. We have an established coaching group here now too, with Jim McKay, Peter Ryan, Cameron Lillicrap (scrum coach/physiotherapist), Dave Alred (Kicking Coach) and Brynley Abad (Strength and Conditioning head coach) all on board. 

“Our focus remains on growing our game and improving as a group every week. There’ll be obstacles in front of us, but we’ve established a good Rugby program and will build on it moving forward.”

Thorn first established himself in the rugby league where he spent seven seasons with the Brisbane Broncos.

The former World Cup-winning All Black and Canterbury Crusaders lock won a Heineken Cup with Leinster in 2012 before subsequently retiring from playing in 2015.

Thorn has already experienced success as a mentor, guiding the Queensland U20s to two Super U20 Championship titles as an assistant coach in 2016 and as head coach to an undefeated season in 2017.

The Reds are in South Africa this weekend to take on the Bulls in Pretoria, before facing the Sharks in Durban the following week. 

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

