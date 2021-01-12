BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Advertisement

Ex-U21 international defender joins the Irish contingent at Bradford City

Niall Canavan has signed an 18-month deal after the Bantams paid an undisclosed fee to Plymouth Argyle.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 2:51 PM
4 minutes ago 119 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5322793
Bradford City unveiled Niall Canavan this afternoon.
Image: Bradford City AFC
Bradford City unveiled Niall Canavan this afternoon.
Bradford City unveiled Niall Canavan this afternoon.
Image: Bradford City AFC

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 international Niall Canavan is one of the latest players to complete a move during the January transfer window.

Canavan has joined Bradford City today after the League Two club paid an undisclosed fee to Plymouth Argyle to sign the central defender on an 18-month deal.

He’ll provide competition for former Limerick defender Paudie O’Connor and fellow ex-U21 international Anthony O’Connor, who have formed the Bantams’ centre-back pairing this season.

Billy Clarke, another man with Irish U21 caps, and 19-year-old Ireland youth international Reece Staunton also ply their trade at Valley Parade.

Canavan, who was born in Leeds, is returning to Bradford, having been in the club’s academy before starting his professional career at Scunthorpe United, for whom he made his first-team debut in the Championship in 2009.

“I am delighted to be here,” the 29-year-old said. “I have always wanted to play for this club and it is a great chance for me to come home.

“I grew up watching Bradford City and have always had that ambition to be one of the lads who runs out at Valley Parade. I was in the academy as a young lad and used to come here a lot as a ballboy.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

niall-canavan-and-matteo-destro Canavan tangling with Italy's Matteo Destro during a qualifier for the 2013 U21 European Championship. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

“As soon as the call came in, I was very eager to get the deal done and, thankfully, we have been able to get everything sorted. This is a brilliant club and I am looking forward to pushing on.”

During his two-and-a-half-year spell in Plymouth, Canavan made 92 appearances and helped the club to achieve promotion to League One last season.

He was a member of an Ireland U21 side that include current senior internationals such as Shane Duffy, Robbie Brady, John Egan and Jeff Hendrick.

Bradford narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season, but their struggles during the current campaign led to the sacking of manager Stuart McCall last month.

Currently sitting in 19th place, they’re undefeated in the five games played since Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars succeeded McCall on a caretaker basis.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie