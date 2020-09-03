This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 3 September, 2020
Brazil FA announce equal pay for male and female international players

The move means Brazil Women players will get the same daily rate as their male counterparts during international duty.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 9:49 AM
48 minutes ago 662 Views 1 Comment
The Brazil women's team at the 2019 World Cup.
Image: DPA/PA Images
The Brazil women's team at the 2019 World Cup.
The Brazil women's team at the 2019 World Cup.
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE BRAZILIAN FA has announced that men and women will be paid the same amount for representing the national team.

The move, which Brazil FA (CBF) president Rogerio Caboclo said has been in place since March, means Brazil Women players will get the same daily rate as their male counterparts during international duty.

They will also receive equal prize money.

In a CBF statement, Caboclo said: “Since March of this year, CBF has made an equal value in terms of prizes and daily rates between men’s and women’s football.

“That is, the (female) players earn the same thing as the (male) players during the calls. What they (the men) receive… women also receive.

“What they will gain by conquering or by staging the Olympics next year will be the same as the men will have.”

