Brazil at a crossroads with the Ancelotti Doctrine - 'Individual stars will not be decisive for this World Cup'

FOUR BRAZILIANS STAND at a crossroads around 9th Street and Wharton in south Philadelphia.

To their left is Geno’s, a proud institution that claims to be the home of the greatest Philly Cheesesteak in the city.

To their right is Pat’s, a proud institution that claims to be the home of the greatest Philly Cheesesteak in the city.

They have a choice to make, and are drawn to cheesy, gooey royalty.

Pat’s is the King of Steaks (since 1930) with a large, bejewelled crown on top of the store looming over this condensed neighbourhood. Stroll further on beyond Geno’s, in the direction of Washington Avenue, and the road between the row houses and stores feels sandwiched in like the ice cream between two slices of chocolate dough in an Iceberger.

You could melt in this 30-degree heat, that’s for sure.

This place is a mix between a tourist trap and vital local resource.

It’s why you can get stung paying $20 for two cannolis (yes, they were delicious) on one side of the road and then cross over to the other where there is the Amana Live Poultry Market.

The door is left open to see – and hear – the vibrancy of the roosters, chickens, turkeys, pigeons, water ducks, quail and chukars (a form of partridge) rattling away. There are three steel containers with three individual cells wide and four high stretching to the back of the main floor.

As you head away, back in the direction of the One Lincoln Financial Field Way, there are fans of the local baseball team, the Phillies, walking out of local corner stores and bars to catch the visit of the New York Mets.

Citizens Bank Park is their stadium, directly across the road from the home of the 2025 Superbowl winners the Philadelphia Eagles. Adjacent to what is known as Philadelphia Stadium during this World Cup is Xfinity Mobile Arena, the NBA arena for the 76ers.

Life is continuing is normal outside, yet when you walk into the makeshift press conference room in Philadelphia Stadium it feels as though you have been transported into the eye of a Brazilian storm.

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Such is the interest on the eve of their second Group C game with Haiti, there isn’t a spare seat in the place. Fifa have even broke from their own protocols to allow those journalists present film the entirety of the press conference on their mobile phones.

There are easily 100 people – possibly more – in the room, which is why they have needed to turn the Eagles’ locker room into the press conference room.

Words like collaboration, progressive and precision are in big green letters around the walls. Directly above the top table, leadership is the word staring down.

So, when Arsenal defender Gabriel is the Brazil player who emerges to speak the media, almost straight away he is asked to reflect on his missed penalty in the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain, and just what international teammate Marquinhos said when he ran to console his fellow centre back rather than celebrate his decisive failed attempt from the spot.

“I cannot complain. I did a very good season with Arsenal. We managed to achieve the victory of the [Premier League] title and get to the final of the Champions League. Those that were there [for the final] know that when you have to score a penalty, you undergo the consequences. I’m happy to be here now representing my country.

“It was a very sad moment, the first thing he (Marquinhos) did was to hug me and not celebrate. He was very supportive. I’ve learned every day with him. I’m very affectionate towards him, even more after the Champions League final.”

Brazil’s performance in their opening 1-1 draw with Morocco, particularly the first half, caught Ancelotti by surprise. He said he didn’t expect his team to play so poorly, but that solutions were being worked on in training.

He insisted that teams with “defensive intensity” would come to the fore.

“I think this will be a World Cup of high intensity, defending aggressively. Individual stars will not be decisive for this World Cup.”

He was suffering from a cough as he spoke, noted by one journalist who suggested the humidity may be the cause before the same reporter used this ailment as a segue into talking about how Vinicus Jnr feels the Brazil boss is under more pressure to deliver than the president of the country.

What are Brazilians waiting for? Victory, yes, it’s a privilege to be here and the coach of team. I have to manage the pressure and to handle that. I am experienced enough. One, the result [against Morocco] was not as expected. I was criticised a lot and I was a bit sad, we need to have positive criticism to improve,” Ancelotti said.

“You don’t win the World Cup on the first match. We have to find solutions. The self-criticism from players and coaches has been done in a positive manner. I think we will find the solution that we are aiming for.”

Heading into this World Cup Brazil tended to operate with four forwards but Ancelotti threw a curveball by switching that up against Morocco by playing a mix of 4-3-3 and 4-4-2. The right side of the attack is an issue, with Chelsea’s Estêvão ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Teenager Endrick was brought up by reporters after he was an unused sub for that opener, with Ancelotti praising his patience and willingness to learn, insisting he will be an important player in this World Cup and beyond.

The only time he seemed to bristle or make sure he coughed to clear his throat to make a point came when he was questioned on Brazil’s identity.

The pressure of wearing the Brazilian jersey has an influence. The way the players felt emotionally. Starting well is important but it’s not the most important thing. More than being the perfect team is the need to be resilient. Resilience is necessary when things do not go as planned.

“Brazil has several clear identities. I don’t want one clear identity, players must do different things. To defend, to be in a low block, to attack, to put pressure on and take advantage of the quality players we have. We can play offensively and defensively, so do not expect a clear identity from my team because that is not what I am aiming for. What I want is a team that can play in many different ways.”

That is the Ancelotti Doctrine. It’s what enabled him to deliver so much success with Real Madrid.

Haiti will provide a tough, disciplined and balanced challenge according to the Brazil boss, but it’s also one of the biggest mismatches in the tournament. The five-time winners against a country that has not featured at this level in 52 years and were the second-lowest ranked team coming into the World Cup, two spots above New Zealand in 83rd place.

Not just that, due to the political and security instability in the country Haiti have not played a home game since 2021. Their coach, Frenchman Sebastien Migne, has not been to the country and the United Nations reported earlier this year how “violence has spread well beyond the capital Port-au-Prince, weakening the State’s ability to govern and deliver basic services.”

The UN report added: “Presidential elections have not been held for a decade and humanitarian needs have reached unprecedented levels with millions struggling to meet their daily needs.”

Haiti, as a result, is one of the countries on Donald Trump’s travel ban list. Their diaspora is already dispersed throughout the United States, and with tight links to Brazil there is also a significant emotional element to this game.

One Haitian reporter explained to Gabriel that many of the players he was set to face would be Brazil supporters. He said it was “a real privilege” to share the pitch with them while Migne, who was Cameroon assistant boss when they beat Brazil at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, said his side had already proved they deserve to be on this stage.

“I’ve been hammering the same messages, and I tell my boys to show resilience.”

If they produce something special then the Ancelotti Doctrine will be at a much more serious crossroads.