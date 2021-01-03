BE PART OF THE TEAM

Brexit has already scuppered some of Sam Allardyce's transfer plans

Work permit issues have forced West Bromwich Albion to withdraw from three January deals.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Jan 2021, 1:18 PM
41 minutes ago 1,870 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5315080
West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce pictured during his side's defeat to Leeds United.
Image: Shaun Botteril
Image: Shaun Botteril

WEST BROMWICH ALBION boss Sam Allardyce has revealed new Brexit regulations have already harmed his transfer plans.

The Baggies have been forced to pull out of three deals after it became clear players would not qualify for a work permit.

Points will be awarded for senior and youth international appearances, club appearances and the pedigree of the selling club after the UK completed its split from the European Union on New Year’s Eve.

Albion are second bottom of the Premier League after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Arsenal and Allardyce is finding his search for January reinforcements hampered by new red tape.

He said: “I have found three players already who were capable of coming here and they’re not allowed. It’s a shame.

“Due to the new regulations in terms of the permit they were unable to come to this country, whereas (previously) they would have done. I have to look at that and think ‘can he qualify?’

“That has made life a bit more difficult. It’s not so much the pandemic, it’s the change of rules because of the Brexit deal.

“We will do what we can and finding a player in this pandemic is going to be the hardest window I have ever worked in.

“No disrespect to my players here because they are all working as hard as they can but I do have to find better to lift the squad.

“Whatever player comes in they have to be better than what we have and capable of going into the team almost immediately.”

Albion suffered another heavy home defeat on Saturday to the Gunners, coming after they were thumped 5-0 by Leeds United.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

