Dublin: 15 °C Friday 1 March, 2019
Tipperary forward has red card overturned for Cork clash as Roscommon player to miss Dublin game

The CHC heard cases involving both Brian Fox and Ultan Harney last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 1 Mar 2019, 2:01 PM
27 minutes ago 485 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4519281
Contrasting fortunes for Tipperary's Brian Fox and Roscommon's Ultan Harney
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

TIPPERARY FOOTBALLER Brian Fox has been cleared to play in tomorrow night’s league clash with Cork after having his ban for a red card last weekend overturned at a hearing last night.

Fox was sent-off in the 25th minute for an incident involving Armagh’s Jamie Clarke during Tipperary’s 1-15 to 0-12 defeat at the Athletic Grounds.

Disciplinary action was taken against him for ‘striking with hand’ but after Fox requested a hearing the CHC (Central Hearings Committee) last night found ‘the alleged infraction not proven’.

The Éire Óg Annacarty club man is thus available for tomorrow night’s game in Semple Stadium between the two teams currently in the relegation places in the second tier after four rounds of games.

Roscommon’s Ultan Harney was not as successful as he requested a hearing after being sent-off for ‘striking with hand’ with 20 minutes to go of their defeat to Cavan last Sunday afternoon in their Division 1 tie.

The infraction was found to be proven and means Harney is suspended for Sunday’s tie at home to Dublin in Dr Hyde Park.

Johnny Buckley is sent off by Referee Sean Hurson Johnny Buckley was sent-off in Dr Crokes semi-final tie against Mullinalaghta. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The third player facing a hearing was former Kerry player Johnny Buckley. It was confirmed last night the 2017 All-Ireland winning club captain will now be available for the final on St Patrick’s Day against Galway’s Corofin.

He was dismissed in the first half of the semi-final success against Longford’s Mullinalaghta but had his suspension overturned.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

