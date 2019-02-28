This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dr Crokes star to have All-Ireland final suspension appeal heard tonight

Johnny Buckley received a straight red card in the semi-final win over Mullinalaghta.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 3:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,803 Views 1 Comment
Johnny Buckley leaves the pitch after being sent off in the semi-final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DR CROKES MIDFIELDER Johnny Buckley will discover tonight if he’ll be free to play in the All-Ireland club football final on St Patrick’s Day. 

Buckley was sent-off by referee Sean Hurson during the first-half of Dr Crokes’ semi-final defeat of Mullinalaghta for an alleged strike on Aidan McElligott.

His appeal against the one-game ban will be considered by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC) tonight.

The Kerry kingpins face holders Corofin in the decider on 17 March and are eager to get the former county player cleared to play.

The42 understands the Dr Crokes appeal will centre around their own footage from behind the goals which captures the coming together of Buckley and McElligott. 

12 months ago, Na Piarsaigh were unsuccessful in their appeals to the CHC against the red cards handed out to duo Conor Boylan and Tommy Grimes ahead of the All-Ireland club hurling final against Cuala.

The Limerick side opted not to take the case to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) and the pair missed the drawn final against Cuala. Both Boylan and Grimes arrived off the bench as second-half substitutes in the replay defeat to the Dublin champions in Portlaoise.

If Buckley’s appeal is unsuccessful tonight, Dr Crokes may appeal the decision to the CAC in an attempt to get him cleared for the game.

