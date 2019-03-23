This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 23 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI

Delaney moved into a new position of Executive Vice-President of the FAI with immediate effect on Saturday.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 23 Mar 2019, 10:14 PM
32 minutes ago 2,414 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4557959

BRIAN KERR HAS described tonight’s statement announcing John Delaney’s departure from his role as chief executive of the FAI as “a whitewash”, adding that the 51-year-old should step away from the organisation completely.

Shortly after Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualification victory against Gibraltar the FAI confirmed that Delaney would be stepping down as CEO in order to move into a new position of Executive Vice-President with immediate effect.

John Delaney Delaney was at the Victoria Stadium on Saturday to watch Ireland's defeat of Gibraltar. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash to me,” Kerr said speaking on Virgin Sport. “As far as most of the football public are concerned here, he’s had his time. He has had 14 years at it. There have been far too many mistakes and misdemeanours.

“He should just leave the stage altogether and get out of it and let somebody else take over the organisation and run it properly now, where there is less messing and less attention on the CEO towards what he does.”

Kerr was appointed as Ireland manager while Delaney was a member of the FAI Board and was dismissed by the 51-year-old Waterford native in 2005. He said that the lack of clarification regarding Delaney’s new role left a growing uncertainty.

“There is not clarity for us on what the position would be. But it still sounds like a very important position that he would have a lot of authority in dealing with far too many matters, really.

“There are matters that need to be looked after,” Kerr continued. “The League of Ireland needs proper care and attention and someone having a real interest in it and somebody that wants to put investment into it.

“We’ve had no investment in football in Ireland in the last few years apart from the money from the Sport’s Council.

“The decisions made on the [Aviva Stadium] initially have left the Association with so much debt that there has been no money there to spread among the game and to improve the game, as far as I’m concerned.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world, says Gerrard
    Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world, says Gerrard
    Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback falls flat upon international return as Portugal are held
    World Cup champions France get Euro 2020 qualifying campaign off to winning start
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie