Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Duffy on target but Burnley extend Brighton's winless run

The Ireland defender scored a late consolation for his side as Burnley pulled clear of the relegation zone.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 8:38 PM
35 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4486210
It was another difficult night for Duffy and Brighton.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

CHRIS WOOD PLUNDERED goals in either half to help Burnley earn a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion that lifts Sean Dyche’s men out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Wood’s clinical finishing at a rain-soaked Amex Stadium made the difference as Brighton were left frustrated by the heroics of Tom Heaton in the Burnley goal.

The Seagulls created more than enough chances to get a result but only found a way past Heaton after Ashley Barnes added to Wood’s double when he scored a controversial penalty.

Shane Duffy grabbed a consolation for Brighton in the closing stages but Chris Hughton’s side are still without a Premier League win in 2019, while Burnley are unbeaten since the turn of the year and sit 15th, three points clear of the bottom three.

Brighton survived a scare after 16 minutes when Duffy diverted Dwight McNeil’s shot onto his own crossbar and Ashley Barnes headed the rebound over the top, but Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton was soon called upon to deny a powerful Solly March effort with a one-handed stop.

The opener arrived after 26 minutes when Barnes floated a pass over the Brighton defence just as Lewis Dunk lost his footing, leaving Wood with a free run on goal and the New Zealand striker applied a clinical finish high into the net.

Heaton made a key intervention to push the ball away from Glenn Murray’s head as the hosts pushed for an equaliser before half-time, with Jeff Hendrick then clearing off the line to preserve Burnley’s lead at the break.

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan will want to forget Burnley’s second goal, which arrived just after the hour mark when McNeil surged forward with the ball and fed Wood, whose shot skidded off Ryan’s outstretched palm on its way into the bottom-right corner.

Hendrick appeared to handle the ball in the Brighton box moments before Barnes was brought down by Ryan at the other end, and the Burnley forward confidently tucked home the ensuing spot-kick.

Duffy met Anthony Knockaert’s long, looping free-kick over the top with a diving header that beat Heaton and gave Brighton a glimmer of hope that arrived far too late.

