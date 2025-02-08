Brighton dump Chelsea out of FA Cup

KAORU MITOMA struck a second-half winner as Brighton overcame a calamitous own goal from Bart Verbruggen to book a place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues were gifted a fifth-minute lead at the Amex Stadium when Seagulls goalkeeper Verbruggen inexplicably spilled Cole Palmer’s tame effort into the net.

Georginio Rutter quickly headed Albion level before a fine finish from Mitoma, who was the subject of a failed bid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr during the transfer window, settled the all-Premier League tie with 57 minutes played.

Eight-time cup winners Chelsea created little in response as 1983 runners-up Brighton bounced back from last weekend’s 7-0 drubbing at Nottingham Forest to progress with a deserved victory.

The West London club have an immediate chance to avenge their fourth-round exit when they return to Sussex in the Premier League on Friday evening.

Former Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo captained a Chelsea team showing six changes from Monday’s 2-1 top-flight success over West Ham, which included a recall for ex-Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Boos greeted early touches for Sanchez, Caicedo and fellow former Albion player Marc Cucurella before the home support were stunned into silence by Verbruggen’s nightmare mistake.

Following a short Chelsea corner from the left, Jadon Sancho delivered a diagonal pass back to set-piece taker Palmer and his bobbling, side-footed volley across goal was helped home by the blundering Netherlands international keeper.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler had made only one alteration to his starting XI on the back of the humiliation at the City Ground, replacing Joao Pedro with Carlos Baleba.

Without a home win since early November, his side swiftly responded to the setback when Rutter escaped Chelsea centre-backs Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo to glance Joel Veltman’s cross from the right into the bottom left corner in the 12th minute.

Blues midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Brighton pair Rutter and Veltman were all booked during a feisty period in the contest before the away side threatened to regain the advantage.

Caicedo’s through pass split the hosts’ defence and, after Christopher Nkunku lifted the ball into the air instead of going for goal, Palmer directed a looping header on to the roof of the net.

Brighton, who replaced injured captain Lewis Dunk with Adam Webster for the second period, decisively went ahead 12 minutes after the restart.

Chelsea were unable to fully clear the danger following a blocked shot from Tariq Lamptey and Rutter lofted through for Mitoma to chest towards goal and then superbly lift the ball beyond Sanchez and the sliding Cucurella.

Referee Jarred Gillett waved away penalty appeals 12 minutes from time when Brighton substitute Pedro appeared to be pulled to the floor by Malo Gusto.

At the other end, Chelsea’s teenage substitute Tyrique George lashed over.

Yet, despite four minutes of added time, the Blues never looked likely to force extra-time as their hopes of clinching domestic silverware during the maiden season of head coach Maresca were almost certainly extinguished.