Advertisement
More Stories
Kick-off in Bristol at 5.30pm. James Crombie/INPHO
Free Live Blog

LIVE: Bristol Bears v Leinster, Champions Cup

Follow all the action as Leo Cullen’s side get their campaign off the mark.
4.38pm, 8 Dec 2024
161

3 mins ago 4:41PM

Hello and welcome along as Champions Cup coverage continues here on The42.

Sinéad Farrell here and I will be taking you through Leinster’s opening clash with Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears in Ashton Gate. There’s plenty of intrigue for this one, as Jordie Barrett prepares to make his debut off the bench after linking up with the Irish province.

Bristol come into this game after a big win over Harlequins in the Premiership last weekend and will be gunning for a shot at Leo Cullen’s side.

We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we get closer to the 5.30pm kick-off.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie