LIVE: Bristol Bears v Leinster, Champions Cup

Hello and welcome along as Champions Cup coverage continues here on The42.

Sinéad Farrell here and I will be taking you through Leinster’s opening clash with Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears in Ashton Gate. There’s plenty of intrigue for this one, as Jordie Barrett prepares to make his debut off the bench after linking up with the Irish province.

Bristol come into this game after a big win over Harlequins in the Premiership last weekend and will be gunning for a shot at Leo Cullen’s side.

We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we get closer to the 5.30pm kick-off.