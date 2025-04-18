No TJ Reid as Kilkenny, Galway, Clare and Tipperary name teams for provincial openers

TJ REID IS absent from the Kilkenny matchday squad for their Leinster senior hurling championship opener against Galway.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that Reid misses out with a calf injury.

Derek Lyng has made three changes to his last starting team as the Cats begin their Leinster six in a row bid at UPMC Nowlan Park tomorrow [throw in 3.45pm, live on RTÉ 2].

Adrian Mullen, Eoin Cody and Mikey Carey all return as Reid, Tommy Walsh and Luke Hogan drop out.

Kerry native Fionan Mackessy is set for his Kilkenny championship debut, named in the half forward line.

Derek Lyng & his selectors have named the Kilkenny team to play Galway in the opening round of the @gaaleinster Senior Hurling Championship.



📆 Saturday 19th April

🕑 3:45pm

📍 @UPMCinIreland Nowlan Park



— Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) April 18, 2025

Galway have also shown their hand. Darach Fahy starts in goal ahead of Eanna Murphy, while John Fleming is set for his championship debut. Daithí Burke returns from injury to take his place on a strong bench, which also includes David Burke.

Clare have named 14 of their All-Ireland winning team to start their Munster opener against Cork.

The Rebels unveiled their selection last night, with Mark Coleman and Seamus Harnedy named to start Sunday’s showdown at Zimmer Biomet Páirc Uí Chíosóg, Ennis [throw in 2pm, live on RTÉ 2].

And Banner boss Brian Lohan could call on everyone but the injured Shane O’Donnell for the rematch of last July’s All-Ireland final. Ryan Taylor gets the nod at corner forward.

Ryan Taylor gets the nod.

Tipperary, meanwhile, make two changes from their Division 1A league final defeat to Cork, as they kick off against Munster six in a row champions Limerick.

Darragh Stakelum and John McGrath are named to start ahead of Willie Connors and Gearoid O’Connor.

Limerick are yet to name their team for Sunday’s clash at FBD Semple Stadium Thurles [throw-in 4pm, live on GAA+].

Kilkenny (v Galway)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)

5. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

10. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 11. John Donnelly (Thomastown – captain), 12. Fionan Mackessy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Galway (v Kilkenny)

1. Darrach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

4. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 6. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge), 7. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

8 Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan), 9. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)

10. John Fleming (Meelicj Eyrecourt), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh). 12. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara – captain), 14. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 15. Declan McLaughlin (Portunmna)

Clare (v Cork)

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Conor Leen (Corofin)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

13. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis)

Tipperary (v Limerick)

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina),

5. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields – captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 9. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 14. Jason Forde (Silvermines).