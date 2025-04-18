Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid set to return five months after cruciate injury

LIMERICK GOALKEEPER NICKIE Quaid is set to make a sensational return five months after suffering a cruciate ligament knee injury.

Quaid is named to start between the posts in Limerick’s Munster senior hurling championship opener against Tipperary on Sunday.

The five-time All-Ireland winner and three-time All-Star tore his cruciate last November, but appears to have made a full recovery ahead of championship action.

Shane Dowling is the substitute goalkeeper selected by John Kiely, the former All-Star forward having deputised alongside Jason Gillane through the league.

John Kiely and his management team has announced their Limerick Senior hurling team and match panel for their opening Munster Senior Hurling Championship game:

The Limerick Hurling team will take on Tipperary this Sunday afternoon in FBD Semple Stadium at 4pm is Announced pic.twitter.com/TANTifrUgC — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) April 18, 2025

Quaid, Barry Murphy, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Gearóid Hegarty and Aaron Gillane all return to the Treaty starting team, with Dowling, Sean Finn, Ethan Hurley, Tom Morrissey, Seamus Flanagan and Aidan O’Connor making way.

In all, there are 10 survivors from last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Cork.

Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Tom Morrissey, Seamus Flanagan and Declan Hannon drop out, with Barry Murphy, Barry Nash, Colin Coughlan, Adam English and Shane O’Brien all starting on this occasion.

Flanagan and long-serving captain Hannon aren’t named in the matchday squad, as Cian Lynch continues to skipper the side at the outset of their Munster seven in a row bid.

Tipperary have also shown their hand, making two changes from their Division 1A league final defeat to Cork.

Throw-in at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, on Sunday is 4pm, with the action live on GAA+.

Limerick (v Tipperary)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Barry Murphy (Doon), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7. Colin Coughlin (Ballybrown)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), 12.Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Adam English (Doon).