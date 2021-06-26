Follow all the action as is happens in Murrayfield.
Murray Kinsella also caught up with David Wallace, who was part of the last Lions tour to South Africa in 2009, and you can find their chat here.
There’s also plenty of good reading on The42 to get you in the mood, starting with Garry Doyle’s exclusive interview with Robbie Henshaw, which you can read here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the British and Irish Lions’ first game of a busy summer schedule, with Warren Gatland’s team taking on Japan in Edinburgh today.
We’ll have all the action as it happens in Murrayfield.
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS