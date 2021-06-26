Membership : Access or Sign Up
You can also read Garry Doyle’s match preview here, and find our refresher on Japan here, who play a Test game today for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

alun-wyn-jones-at-the-coin-toss-with-pascal-gauzere-and-michael-leitch Lions' captain Alun Wyn Jones at the coin toss with Referee Pascal Gaüzère and Japan captain Michael Leitch. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Murray Kinsella also caught up with David Wallace, who was part of the last Lions tour to South Africa in 2009, and you can find their chat here.

There’s also plenty of good reading on The42 to get you in the mood, starting with Garry Doyle’s exclusive interview with Robbie Henshaw, which you can read here.

robbie-henshaw-arrives Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the British and Irish Lions’ first game of a busy summer schedule, with Warren Gatland’s team taking on Japan in Edinburgh today.

We’ll have all the action as it happens in Murrayfield. 

