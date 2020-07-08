This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 9 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

British police apologise to sprinter after stop and search

A video of the incident saw Bianca Williams and her partner Ricardo dos Santos pulled from their car on Saturday.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 11:15 PM
48 minutes ago 816 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5145426
Great Britain's Bianca Williams (file pic).
Image: Jonathan Brady
Great Britain's Bianca Williams (file pic).
Great Britain's Bianca Williams (file pic).
Image: Jonathan Brady

BRITISH POLICE have apologised to sprinter Bianca Williams for the “distress” caused by a stop-and-search operation they carried out in London.

A video of the incident, which saw the athlete and her partner Ricardo dos Santos pulled from their car on Saturday, was posted online by former Olympic gold medallist Linford Christie.

Williams has said she believes officers racially profiled her and Dos Santos — a Portuguese 400-metre runner — when they were handcuffed and separated from their three-month-old son.

London’s Metropolitan Police have voluntarily referred themselves to the police watchdog, despite two reviews by the force finding no misconduct by its officers.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick told a committee of MPs on Wednesday: “We apologised yesterday to Ms Williams and I apologise again for the distress this stop clearly caused her.”

She said: “Yesterday, two of my officers spoke on our behalf to Ms Williams, and I think all of us watching could empathise with somebody who is stopped in a vehicle, who has a young child in the back, who does not probably know what exactly is going on, and is subsequently found, together with her partner, not to be carrying anything illicit.”

Nothing was found in the search, which the Met said was carried out by officers patrolling the area in response to an increase in violence involving weapons.

The force also said the vehicle was seen driving suspiciously, including on the wrong side of the road, and that the driver sped off when asked to stop.

But this account was rejected by European and Commonwealth 100m relay gold medallist Williams, who has said she is considering legal action against the police.

I feel very hurt by their actions, and to witness my partner being taken away and for me to be taken away from my son, my heart hurts,” she said.

Independent Office for Police Conduct regional director Sal Naseem said the watchdog would be looking at whether the use of stop and search was “appropriate and proportionate”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie