Ferandes pledges to stay at Manchester United - if the club want him

MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN Bruno Fernandes insists he will stay at Old Trafford – if the club wants him.

And Erik Ten Hag is adamant the club have no intention of letting Fernandes leave.

The Portugal international’s future has been the subject of speculation in recent days, with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan among the clubs linked with the influential 29-year-old.

Yet speaking after playing a prominent role in the Red Devils’ 3-2 victory over Newcastle – which maintained their hopes of European football into the final round of Premier League fixtures – Fernandes said he was keen to remain in Manchester.

Fernandes, who returned from a two-match lay-off in Wednesday’s encounter, told Sky Sports: “I will be here until… I said the club needs to want me.

“I feel that the club wants me to be a part of the future, so, as I said always, I don’t want to be a player that the club doesn’t want to have.

“If for some reason they don’t want to have me, I will go, but if they want me I will stay.”

And at his post-match press conference, manager Ten Hag said: “No, absolutely the club wants to keep Bruno. There’s no question, I think.

“I have to see the interview but, as far as I know, he loves Manchester United. He loves the fans from Manchester United and he loves to play for Manchester United. That is all I know.

“He gives always his best. He’s an example, even with injuries he’s playing. He loves football, but he wants to win.

“I’m very pleased with his performances across the season, because for him, it’s not easy when so many players are injured around him and every time, he has to carry the team.”

The club’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, working at the game as a TV pundit, said it was important Fernandes stayed but was less enthusiastic on other members of the squad.

He said on Sky Sports: “You have to build the team around Bruno. He’s the one player with quality and he has got fight in him.

“I think the young players (should also stay) and then all the other players, get rid of them. I think you keep the young players and Bruno and I think it has to be a massive clear-out.”