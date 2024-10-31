The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Munster name Peter O'Mahony in team to face All Blacks XV
PETER O’MAHONY HAS been named to start for Munster in their sold-out clash with the All Blacks XV at Thomond Park on Saturday.
The New Zealand second string side have proved a lucrative attraction this weekend, with additional seating at both ends of the ground taking the capacity to 26,267.
Diarmuid Barron has been confirmed as captain for Munster as O’Mahony returns for his second appearance of the season after a hamstring injury.
Munster have named six academy players in their 23-man squad, among them Evan O’Connell, and the exciting Shay McCarthy who will start on the right wing.
Diarmuid Kilgallen, who joined from Connacht, will make his his first appearance for his new side on the left wing while Tom Ahern is set for his 50th appearance.
Munster
Replacements:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All Blacks XV Line-up Munster Rugby