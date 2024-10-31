Munster name Peter O'Mahony in team to face All Blacks XV

PETER O’MAHONY HAS been named to start for Munster in their sold-out clash with the All Blacks XV at Thomond Park on Saturday.

The New Zealand second string side have proved a lucrative attraction this weekend, with additional seating at both ends of the ground taking the capacity to 26,267.

Our 2⃣3⃣ to face the @AllBlacks XV 💥



👊1st start for Diarmuid Kilgallen

🔀Peter O'Mahony is back

6⃣ Academy players involved



See you at a sold-out Thomond Park on Saturday 🏟️



Watch live on #AccessMunster 😍

#SUAF 🔴 | #MUNvABXV — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 31, 2024

Diarmuid Barron has been confirmed as captain for Munster as O’Mahony returns for his second appearance of the season after a hamstring injury.

Munster have named six academy players in their 23-man squad, among them Evan O’Connell, and the exciting Shay McCarthy who will start on the right wing.

Diarmuid Kilgallen, who joined from Connacht, will make his his first appearance for his new side on the left wing while Tom Ahern is set for his 50th appearance.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Shay McCarthy

13. Tom Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen

10. Billy Burns

9. Ethan Coughlan

1. John Ryan

2. Diarmuid Barron (captain)

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tom Ahern

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Kieran Ryan

18. Ronan Foxe

19. Evan O’Connell

20. Ruadhán Quinn

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Tony Butler

23. Ben O’Connor