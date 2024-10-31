Advertisement
Peter O'Mahony in training earlier today. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Munster name Peter O'Mahony in team to face All Blacks XV

Saturday’s game is a sell-out at Thomond Park with capacity increased to 26,267.
5.56pm, 31 Oct 2024
PETER O’MAHONY HAS been named to start for Munster in their sold-out clash with the All Blacks XV at Thomond Park on Saturday.

The New Zealand second string side have proved a lucrative attraction this weekend, with additional seating at both ends of the ground taking the capacity to 26,267.

Diarmuid Barron has been confirmed as captain for Munster as O’Mahony returns for his second appearance of the season after a hamstring injury.

Munster have named six academy players in their 23-man squad, among them Evan O’Connell, and the exciting Shay McCarthy who will start on the right wing.

Diarmuid Kilgallen, who joined from Connacht, will make his his first appearance for his new side on the left wing while Tom Ahern is set for his 50th appearance.

Munster

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Shay McCarthy
  • 13. Tom Farrell
  • 12. Rory Scannell
  • 11. Diarmuid Kilgallen
  • 10. Billy Burns
  • 9. Ethan Coughlan
  • 1. John Ryan
  • 2. Diarmuid Barron (captain)
  • 3. Stephen Archer
  • 4. Fineen Wycherley
  • 5. Tom Ahern
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

  • 16. Niall Scannell
  • 17. Kieran Ryan
  • 18. Ronan Foxe
  • 19. Evan O’Connell
  • 20. Ruadhán Quinn
  • 21. Paddy Patterson
  • 22. Tony Butler
  • 23. Ben O’Connor

