Osborne starts for Ireland against France after Hansen ruled out

IRELAND WING MACK Hansen has been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin [KO 2.15pm, RTÉ] due to a quad injury.

Hansen’s absence means Jamie Osborne moves to the right wing as Hugo Keenan returns at fullback.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris has been passed fit to start for his 50th Ireland cap, with Jack Conan also ready to go for his 50th apperance as he moves to the Irish bench for a round four tie that is being dubbed a title decider, even if England can still win the Six Nations.

Doris missed Ireland’s last game against Wales with a knee injury, while Conan suffered a back issue during that game, but both back rows are included.

Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby has opted for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the bench, with Conor Murray and Jack Crowley covering the backs.

Hooker Rónan Kelleher is another to have been ruled out with injury, while tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong is not fit to make his return.

Osborne and James Lowe are joined in the starting back three by Keenan, who sat out the win over Wales two weekends ago. With Garry Ringrose ruled out due to suspension, Bundee Aki comes into the midfield alongside Robbie Henshaw.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast are the halfbacks once again, while Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan are joined in the front row by Finlay Bealham, who was used off the bench against Wales and will win his 50th cap on Saturday.

Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne go again in the second row, while Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier are joined by Doris in the starting back row.

The experienced Rob Herring has been preferred to Gus McCarthy as the back-up hooker.

O’Mahony, Healy, and Murray will play their final home games for Ireland before retiring from international duty at the end of this Six Nations.

Ireland (v France):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jamie Osborne

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. James Ryan

20. Jack Conan

21. Ryan Baird

22. Conor Murray

23. Jack Crowley

Referee: Angus Gardner [Australia].