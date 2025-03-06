Advertisement
Páirc Esler in Newry.
FreeGround Of Choice

Newry announced as venue for Antrim-Armagh Ulster championship game

Antrim were entitled to home advantage to play the game at Corrigan Park.
7.28pm, 6 Mar 2025

PÁIRC ESLER IN Newry has been announced as the venue for the Antrim-Armagh Ulster senior football championship game on Saturday 12 April with a 7pm throw-in.

Antrim were entitled to home advantage for the fixture, which would have seen the game played in Corrigan Park in Belfast, as they were drawn out first in the pairing for the Ulster tie.

But All-Ireland champions Armagh bring increased interest to the fixture with their large number of season ticket holders and with Corrigan Park having a capacity of 3,700, there had been doubt over where the game would be played.

The Antrim football squad were adamant they would only play in Corrigan Park and it remains to be seen their response to this decision.

The Ulster CCC (Competitions Control Committee) made the announcement follwoing a meeting this afternoon and said ‘they have ‘sympathised with Antrim GAA’s situation, which re-iterates the need for Casement Park to be redeveloped as a matter of urgency’.

The Ulster GAA statement reads:

“Following a meeting of the Ulster Competitions Control Committee this afternoon, the decision was taken that the forthcoming Antrim v Armagh Ulster Senior Football Championship game will be held at Pairc Esler on Saturday 12th April, throw-in 7pm.

“In reaching this decision, the committee sympathised with Antrim GAA’s situation, which re-iterates the need for Casement Park to be redeveloped as a matter of urgency.

“The complete 2025 Ulster Senior Football Championship programme, including throw-in times and television schedules, will be finalised in the near future.”

