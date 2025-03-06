Alldritt starts as France go 7/1 for Ireland

GREGORY ALLDRITT HAS been named in the France starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Ireland in Dublin [KO 2.15pm], with the number eight passed fit to play following an injury scare earlier this week.

La Rochelle number eight Alldritt sat out training on Tuesday due to a groin issue but is named in the French back row.

As expected, France boss Fabien Galthié has opted for a 7/1 bench split, with Bordeaux-Begles scrum-half Maxime Lucu the only replacement back.

Advertisement

There are two changes to the starting XV from the 73-24 thrashing of Italy.

Romain Ntamack returns at out-half after a two-game ban following his red card in France’s opening round defeat of Wales.

Damian Penaud is named on the wing after not being included in the squad for the Italy game.

Powerful lock Emmanuel Meafou also missed the Italy game due to a lung infection, but returns to take his place on the France bench.

Ireland are due to name their team at noon today.

France:

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damian Penaud

13. Pierre-Louis Barassi

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Romain Ntamack,

9. Antoine Dupont (capt)

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Uini Atonio

4. Thibaud Flament

5. Mickael Guillard

6. Francois Cros

7. Paul Boudehent

8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: