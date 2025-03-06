GREGORY ALLDRITT HAS been named in the France starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Ireland in Dublin [KO 2.15pm], with the number eight passed fit to play following an injury scare earlier this week.
La Rochelle number eight Alldritt sat out training on Tuesday due to a groin issue but is named in the French back row.
As expected, France boss Fabien Galthié has opted for a 7/1 bench split, with Bordeaux-Begles scrum-half Maxime Lucu the only replacement back.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Alldritt starts as France go 7/1 for Ireland
GREGORY ALLDRITT HAS been named in the France starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Ireland in Dublin [KO 2.15pm], with the number eight passed fit to play following an injury scare earlier this week.
La Rochelle number eight Alldritt sat out training on Tuesday due to a groin issue but is named in the French back row.
As expected, France boss Fabien Galthié has opted for a 7/1 bench split, with Bordeaux-Begles scrum-half Maxime Lucu the only replacement back.
There are two changes to the starting XV from the 73-24 thrashing of Italy.
Romain Ntamack returns at out-half after a two-game ban following his red card in France’s opening round defeat of Wales.
Damian Penaud is named on the wing after not being included in the squad for the Italy game.
Powerful lock Emmanuel Meafou also missed the Italy game due to a lung infection, but returns to take his place on the France bench.
Ireland are due to name their team at noon today.
France:
Replacements:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Bomb Squad six nations 2025 Team news France