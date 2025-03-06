Advertisement
Gregory Alldritt. Alamy Stock Photo
Alldritt starts as France go 7/1 for Ireland

Fabien Galthié has named his side for Saturday’s Six Nations clash in Dublin.
10.13am, 6 Mar 2025
GREGORY ALLDRITT HAS been named in the France starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Ireland in Dublin [KO 2.15pm], with the number eight passed fit to play following an injury scare earlier this week. 

La Rochelle number eight Alldritt sat out training on Tuesday due to a groin issue but is named in the French back row.

As expected, France boss Fabien Galthié has opted for a 7/1 bench split, with Bordeaux-Begles scrum-half Maxime Lucu the only replacement back. 

There are two changes to the starting XV from the 73-24 thrashing of Italy.

Romain Ntamack returns at out-half after a two-game ban following his red card in France’s opening round defeat of Wales.

Damian Penaud is named on the wing after not being included in the squad for the Italy game.

Powerful lock Emmanuel Meafou also missed the Italy game due to a lung infection, but returns to take his place on the France bench.

Ireland are due to name their team at noon today.

France:

  • 15. Thomas Ramos
  • 14. Damian Penaud
  • 13. Pierre-Louis Barassi
  • 12. Yoram Moefana
  • 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
  • 10. Romain Ntamack,
  • 9. Antoine Dupont (capt)
  • 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
  • 2. Peato Mauvaka
  • 3. Uini Atonio
  • 4. Thibaud Flament 
  • 5. Mickael Guillard
  • 6. Francois Cros
  • 7. Paul Boudehent
  • 8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements:

  • 16. Julien Marchand
  • 17. Cyril Baille
  • 18. Dorian Aldegheri
  • 19. Emmanuel Meafou
  • 20. Hugo Auradou
  • 21. Oscar Jegou
  • 22. Anthony Jelonch
  • 23. Maxime Lucu
