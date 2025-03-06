Advertisement
More Stories
Sarah Lavin on her way to winning her heat. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeAthletics

Sarah Lavin wins her heat to make a strong start at European Indoors

The Ireland mixed relay team finished fifth in tonight’s final.
8.45pm, 6 Mar 2025

SARAH LAVIN MADE a strong start as she won her 60m heat this evening at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in the Netherlands.

Lavin finished first in heat 4 with a time of 7.93 seeing her ahead of France’s Laeticia Bapté in second and Austrian’s Karin Strametz in third.

She will now compete in the semi-final tomorrow afternoon at 12.45pm (Irish time), and then potentially a final apperance tomorrow night at 8.43pm.

The championships are taking place in Apeldoorn and will run until Sunday.

sarah-lavin-with-laetitia-bapte-after-the-race Ireland’s Sarah Lavin with France’s Laetitia Bapte after the race. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Later the Ireland mixed relay team were unable to force their way into the medals, finishing fifth in the 4x400m event in  a time of 3.17.63.

Conor Kelly, Phil Healy, Marcus Lawler, and Sharlene Mawdsley combined for Ireland, with the Netherlands, inspired by Femke Bol, coming home first with Belgium in second and Great Britain in third.

Spain finished fourth, with Ireland ending up 0.12 seconds outside the medals with Mawdsley improving their position in the final leg, as Czechia finished in sixth place.

Earlier there was disappointment for Ireland’s Cathal Doyle in the men’s 1500m as he finished ninth in his Round One race.

That meant Doyle will not progress to the final, with a stumble during the race costing him.

cathal-doyle-tussles-with-jakob-ingebrigtsen Ireland’s Cathal Doyle tussles with Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie