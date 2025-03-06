Sarah Lavin wins her heat to make a strong start at European Indoors

SARAH LAVIN MADE a strong start as she won her 60m heat this evening at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in the Netherlands.

Lavin finished first in heat 4 with a time of 7.93 seeing her ahead of France’s Laeticia Bapté in second and Austrian’s Karin Strametz in third.

She will now compete in the semi-final tomorrow afternoon at 12.45pm (Irish time), and then potentially a final apperance tomorrow night at 8.43pm.

The championships are taking place in Apeldoorn and will run until Sunday.

A brilliant run from Sarah Lavin! She wins her women’s 60m hurdles heat to make tomorrow's semi-final, beating European No 1 Laeticia Bapte #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/ItQg0cRCLj — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 6, 2025

Advertisement

Ireland’s Sarah Lavin with France’s Laetitia Bapte after the race. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Later the Ireland mixed relay team were unable to force their way into the medals, finishing fifth in the 4x400m event in a time of 3.17.63.

Conor Kelly, Phil Healy, Marcus Lawler, and Sharlene Mawdsley combined for Ireland, with the Netherlands, inspired by Femke Bol, coming home first with Belgium in second and Great Britain in third.

Spain finished fourth, with Ireland ending up 0.12 seconds outside the medals with Mawdsley improving their position in the final leg, as Czechia finished in sixth place.

Earlier there was disappointment for Ireland’s Cathal Doyle in the men’s 1500m as he finished ninth in his Round One race.

That meant Doyle will not progress to the final, with a stumble during the race costing him.

Disappointment for Ireland's Cathal Doyle in his 1500m heat at the European Indoor Championships as a stumble costs him dear. Doyle finished in 9th place and does not progress to the final.

Watch live now on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/kHXo49GgXp — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 6, 2025

Ireland’s Cathal Doyle tussles with Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…