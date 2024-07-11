Derry City booed off by travelling fans after first-leg defeat in Gibraltar

FC Bruno’s Magpies 2

Derry City 0

Simon Collins reports from the Europa Point Stadium

DERRY CITY WERE left red-faced by minnows Bruno’s Magpies who scored two second-half goals in the sweltering heat at the Europa Point Stadium in Gibraltar to earn just their second European victory since the club’s formation in 2013.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side were billed as favourites going into the Uefa Conference League first-round qualifier in the scenic British Overseas Territory but they were undone by the part-timers in front of 256 frustrated travelling Derry City supporters who greeted the final whistle with a chorus of boos.

It was 29 degrees at kick-off and the sticky artificial pitch certainly didn’t lend itself to a free-scoring game of football but Derry will be hugely disappointed with the manner of this embarrassing loss.

Derry should’ve taken the lead into the half-time interval but Adam O’Reilly’s 25-yard strike crashed off the crossbar and former Glentoran goalkeeper Dayle Coleing got his hand to take the sting out of Daniel Kelly’s shot before it was cleared off the line by a covering defender.

That was as good as it got for the visitors who were undone by two set-pieces in the second half.

Firstly, ex-Bradford City and Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor rose above Shane McEleney from a corner to head the Magpies in front on 48 minutes.

Derry didn’t learn from their mistake and with eight minutes to go, Carlos Garcia’s in-swinging free-kick from deep was met by the head of Mexican centre half Fransciso Zuniga who powered his effort beyond Brian Maher.

The Magpies fully deserved the win and take a 2-0 advantage to Brandywell next Thursday where Derry will have it all to do if they’re to progress to meet Danish giants Copenhagen who await in the second round.

Higgins’, who guided Derry into the third round of Europe for just the second time in the club’s history last season, made no changes from the team which lost their four match winning run with defeat to Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds last week.

Higgins’ only summer signing Jacob Davenport’s international clearance was finally through after red tape held up his debut and the English midfielder was named on the bench.

It was Derry who threatened first as Paul McMullan found the feet of O’Reilly who took a touch before rifling a dipping strike from 25 yards off the top of the crossbar with four minutes on the clock.

From a free-kick wide on the left flank on 12 minutes, Will Patching swung in a dangerous cross into a crowded penalty area and it flashed just wide of the far post as Magpies were let off the hook once more.

Jack Storer tried his luck from distance when space opened up for him in midfield but his effort skimmed off the surface and went wide with Maher scrambling towards his right hand post.

Kelly went on a mazy solo run right through the heart of the home defence on 17 minutes and when he found himself one-on-one with Coleing, the Magpies’ keeper managed to get the faintest of touches on the ball which was enough to allow a covering defender to get back and clear it off the line.

Connolly screwed a shot well wide of the mark in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and it proved the last meaningful action as the teams went in at the break scoreless.

Just after the restart, McMullan’s misplaced pass went straight to the feet of Olatunde Bayode and his shot on the turn was deflected narrowly over the crossbar.

And it was the Magpies who took the lead on 49 minutes from a corner kick as Garcia’s inswinging cross towards the back post was met by a towering header by Taylor who got above McEleney to power home his first goal for the club.

At the other end, Will Patching’s free-kick into a crowded box was headed towards the edge of the box where Kelly volleyed over the target.

Derry were fortunate not to be further behind on 10 minutes later when Kevagn Ronco found Storer who side-stepped Connolly and Dummigan inside the penalty area but he skied his left footed strike with the goal at his mercy.

A piece of Patching magic took three Magpies defenders out of action as he swivelled inside the box and nonchalantly heeled the ball into the path of Kelly but the winger’s strike went agonisingly wide of the far post.

Disaster struck for the Candy Stripes with eight minutes to go as Garcia’s inswinging free-kick from deep was met by the head of Zuniga who got in between substitute Danny Mullen and McEleney and directed a powerful header past Maher to double Magpies’ lead.

It was two for joy for the Magpies but nothing but sorrow for Derry who have it all to do in the second leg at Brandywell on Thursday night.

Bruno’s Magpies: Coleing; Ronco (Haro 82), Diaz, Taylor, Zuniga; Storer (Valle 64), Garcia (Coombes 83), Carrascal Aviles; Bayode, De Salles Oliveira (Forjan Gutierrez h-t), Arguez ( Stevens 94); Subs Not Used – Zappacosta, Fraiz, Villar, Del Rio, Hernandez.

Derry City: Maher; Dummigan, Connolly, S. McEleney (Todd 85), Doherty; McMullan, Diallo (Duffy 61), O’Reilly, Kelly (Whelan 85); Patching; Hoban (Mullen 79); Subs Not Used – Ryan, Ovendale, Coll, Davenport, McCay.

Referee: Robert Ian Jenkins (Wales).