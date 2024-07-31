Advertisement
Garryowen's Bryan Fitzgerald lifts the Munster Senior Cup at Thomond Park. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
if the shoe fitz

Munster hand opportunity to standout Garryowen centre Bryan Fitzgerald

The 25-year-old Limerick man starred in the AIL last season and scored two tries for a club XV against Munster ‘A’ in May.
4.00pm, 31 Jul 2024
MUNSTER HAVE SIGNED Garryowen centre and captain Bryan Fitzgerald on a three-month contract ahead of the new season.

The 25-year-old Patrickswell man was among the standout players from the province in the AIL last season, scoring tries in both the Munster Senior Cup final and the Division 1B playoff final as Garryowen were promoted to the top flight.

Fitzgerald went on to impress for an AIL XV in a challenge match against Munster ‘A’ back in May, scoring two tries against his native province.

“As part of Munster Rugby’s recruitment and succession planning, AIL players are continually tracked and observed by Munster staff throughout the domestic season with Fitzgerald’s performances throughout 2023/24 catching the eye and resulting in this exciting opportunity,” a Munster statement read.

Fitzgerald, who played schools rugby with Calvin Nash at Crescent College Comprehensive and has two caps for Ireland Clubs, has joined Munster upon their return to pre-season training this week.

The province’s Ireland internationals who toured South Africa will rejoin the squad on later dates.

