MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE made an improved bid in the region of £60 million (€70.4m) for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, the PA news agency understands.
Head coach Ruben Amorim is attempting to rebuild the Red Devils after seeing the club’s worst top-flight season in 51 years compounded by a damaging Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.
Matheus Cunha has joined from Wolves in a £62.5m (€73m) deal and United are seeking to bolster their attack further before pre-season gets under way on 7 July.
Having made initial contact with Brentford over Mbeumo earlier this month and reportedly seen a bid of £45m plus £10m in add-ons rejected, it is understood they have now made an offer reaching in excess of £60m.
Spurs, now managed by Mbuemo’s ex-Bees boss Thomas Frank, are also interested in the Cameroon international.
The 25-year-old’s contract at Brentford expires next summer, although there is an option to extend by a further year.
Man Utd make improved bid in excess of €70m for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo
