Bayern agree deal to sign in-form Spain youngster next summer

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE reached an agreement to sign Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza from La Liga side Granada next summer, the German champions announced on Wednesday.

The agreed fee for the 22-year-old winger is a reported €15 million and Bayern said he will pen a five-year deal running until 2029.

“Bryan is one of Spain’s up-and-coming players and has been on our radar for a while,” Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund said.

“He’ll increase our attacking options. We wish him the best of luck for the rest of the season with Granada and look forward to him joining us in the summer.”

Zaragoza has scored five goals and laid on two assists in 14 league matches this season, including netting a double in the 2-2 draw with Barcelona in October.

In the same month, Zaragoza made his debut for Spain, coming off the bench at half-time in a 2-0 win over Scotland.

Zaragoza came through the youth system at Granada and has since made 51 senior appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.

