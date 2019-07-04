Buffon undergoes medical ahead of Juventus return

Buffon is welcomed by fans as he arrives for his medical.

GIANLUIGI BUFFON ARRIVED at Juventus to undergo a medical ahead of a stunning return to the club he left 12 months ago.

Serie A champions Juve shared footage on social media of goalkeeper Buffon greeting fans and signing autographs outside their health facility.

The 41-year-old former Italy international is tipped to sign a one-year deal in Turin, where he enjoyed astonishing success from 2001 to 2018.

Buffon, who won nine Scudetti with Juve, moved to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2017-18 campaign but parted ways with the French outfit after just one season, having struggled to keep Alphonse Areola out of the line-up.

Signed from Parma almost two decades ago, World Cup winner Buffon made an emotional final appearance for Juve during the last game of the Serie A season in May 2018.