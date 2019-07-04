This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Buffon undergoes medical ahead of Juventus return

The Old Lady are set to complete an emotional reunion with the legendary goalkeeper.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 9:53 AM
54 minutes ago 1,354 Views 1 Comment
Buffon is welcomed by fans as he arrives for his medical.
GIANLUIGI BUFFON ARRIVED at Juventus to undergo a medical ahead of a stunning return to the club he left 12 months ago.

Serie A champions Juve shared footage on social media of goalkeeper Buffon greeting fans and signing autographs outside their health facility.

The 41-year-old former Italy international is tipped to sign a one-year deal in Turin, where he enjoyed astonishing success from 2001 to 2018.

Buffon, who won nine Scudetti with Juve, moved to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2017-18 campaign but parted ways with the French outfit after just one season, having struggled to keep Alphonse Areola out of the line-up.

Signed from Parma almost two decades ago, World Cup winner Buffon made an emotional final appearance for Juve during the last game of the Serie A season in May 2018.

About the author
The42 Team

