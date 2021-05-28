BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 12°C Friday 28 May 2021
Aki returns after long absence as Buckley set for 200th Connacht cap

Andy Friend’s side take on Bentton on Saturday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 28 May 2021, 1:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,702 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5450812
Bundee Aki is back in the Connacht side.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Bundee Aki is back in the Connacht side.
Bundee Aki is back in the Connacht side.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BUNDEE AKI HAS been named in the Connacht starting team for the first time in almost three months as they prepare to face Pro14 Rainbow Cup leaders Benetton on Saturday [kick-off, 5.15pm].

Aki, who hasn’t featured for Connacht in nearly three months after serving a suspension following Ireland duty, has been selected in the centre alongside Tom Daly.

His inclusion is key as he picks up some vital game-time before he travels with the British & Irish Lions to South Africa.

Elsewhere, Denis Buckley will become just the third Connacht player to reach 200 caps for the province. He will join John Muldoon and Michael Swift in that feat as he slots into the front row tomorrow beside Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham.

Conor Fitzgerald starts at out-half and will be partnered by Kieran Marmion while Peter Sullivan and Alex Wootton have been selected to start on the wings.

“Denis Buckley’s 200th appearance tomorrow is a huge achievement for him personally and those that helped him along the way,” says Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

“Denis is a consummate professional who has shown determination and loyalty in the 10 years since his debut, and to reach a milestone like this for your home province makes it even sweeter for him.

“It’s also great to welcome Bundee back to our starting XV. We’re playing a Benetton side who will be hugely motivated to hold on to 1st place in the table, but we’ve still got a lot to play for as well so it should make for a great game.”

Connacht

15. John Porch 
14. Peter Sullivan 
13. Bundee Aki 
12. Tom Daly 
11. Alex Wootton
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley 
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Finlay Bealham 
4. Niall Murray 
5. Ultan Dillane 
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Jarrad Butler 
8. Paul Boyle 

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan (143)
17. Paddy McAllister (17)
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (66)
19. Oisin Dowling (5)
20. Abraham Papali’i (13)
21. Caolin Blade (130)
22. Jack Carty (157)
23. Sammy Arnold (14)

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

