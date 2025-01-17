Title-chasers Burnley save two late penalties to earn draw against Sunderland

BURNLEY GOALKEEPER JAMES Trafford saved two late penalties to earn the English Championship title chasers an improbable 0-0 draw with Sunderland on Friday.

CJ Egan-Riley triggered the first spot-kick, tripping Sunderland’s goalbound Wilson Isidor.

But Trafford kept his cool, diving to his right to deny Isidor’s spot kick.

Egan-Riley was then instrumental in blocking Trai Hume’s dangerous injury time shot.

Deep in injury time Sunderland were awarded a second penalty when Dennis Cirkin went down in the box after a challenge from Oliver Sonne.

Just as Sunderland fans were poised to celebrate Trafford produced an almost carbon copy save to keep out Isidor’s attempt into the corner again.

The stalemate lifted Burnley level with leaders Leeds, with Sunderland remaining in fourth ahead of Saturday’s action.

The result extended Burnley’s unbeaten record in the league to 14 games.

