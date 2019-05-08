This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sergio Busquets issues apology to Barcelona fans

Divock Origi scored either side of Georginio Wijnaldum’s quick-fire brace to dump Ernesto Valverde’s side out.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 May 2019, 12:49 AM
1 hour ago 1,244 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4623905
Barcelona's Sergio Busquets.
SERGIO BUSQUETS APOLOGISED to Barcelona’s supporters following their improbable 4-0 Champions League defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday.

The LaLiga champions were red-hot favourites to progress to next month’s final in Madrid after a 3-0 win in the first leg last week, only to capitulate at Anfield.

Divock Origi scored either side of Georginio Wijnaldum’s quick-fire brace to dump Ernesto Valverde’s side out and evoke painful memories of their 3-0 second-leg defeat to Roma in last season’s quarter-final – a result that saw them exit the competition on away goals after taking a 4-1 lead into the fixture in Italy.  

Speaking to Movistar, Busquets said: “They have been better than us. I apologise.

“After what happened in Rome, this happened again. It’s tough to go out like this after the first-leg result.

“Liverpool have been smarter than us, they were faster. I think we had chances to score the goal we needed, but it wasn’t meant to be today.”

